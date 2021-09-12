Puerto Vallarta sees 47% decrease in COVID-19 cases in the past week

For the third consecutive week, Puerto Vallarta has recorded decreases of 40% or more in COVID-19 cases. There have been a total of 20,114 COVID-19 infections and 744 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 300 reported cases in the past seven days (September 5 – September 11), compared to 569 cases in the seven days prior (August 29 – September 4) (August 22 – 28), for a decrease of 47% compared to the previous seven-day period, showing a downward trend in infections during the current week.
As part of the Jalisco 2021 Plan for controlling the spread of COVID-19, indoor social events have a maximum of 150 people and outdoor events have a maximum of 300 people. Event maximums are limited to one person for every 7 m2 of space available. Any event with over 300 people is prohibited.
Hotels are limited to 80% occupancy and 50% occupancy in common spaces, such as pools and restaurants.
Jalisco returns to ‘Yellow’ alert for COVID-19, one step below ‘Orange’ where it had been placed in August, going from high risk to moderate risk of infection.
On Saturday, September 11, 2021, the health authorities shared the daily technical report about the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the country. They confirmed the existence of 3,506,743 accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 267,524 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.
According to information through the official website of the National Vaccination Campaign against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, during the fifth stage, which includes people under 39 years of age, 3,190,788 people have been vaccinated. This figure represents an increase of 7% in the population up to 18 years of age.
