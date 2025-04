Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — In a significant step toward enhancing support for the LGBTQ+ community, the Puerto Vallarta Sexual Diversity Office has officially relocated to Lázaro Cárdenas Park, popularly known as “Parque de Los Azulejos.” The new facility will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering a comprehensive suite of services designed to cater to the specific needs of the community.