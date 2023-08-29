Puerto Vallarta Tourism Faces Challenges Due to Peso Strength and Security Alerts

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — Marcelo Alcaraz, a renowned hotel businessman, has raised concerns over the potential dip in foreign tourism in the coming months. The peso's current strength, which impacts American tourists' profitability, combined with the recent insecurity alerts for the state of Jalisco issued by the U.S. government, poses challenges to the local tourism sector.
Despite the promising start to the year, Alcaraz notes that the summer season presented its fair share of fluctuations. "The summer had the particularity of being seasonal, with some steep ups and downs, especially on weekends," said Alcaraz. He emphasized . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.