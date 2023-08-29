Puerto Vallarta Tourism Faces Challenges Due to Peso Strength and Security Alerts

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — Marcelo Alcaraz, a renowned hotel businessman, has raised concerns over the potential dip in foreign tourism in the coming months. The peso's current strength, which impacts American tourists' profitability, combined with the recent insecurity alerts for the state of Jalisco issued by the U.S. government, poses challenges to the local tourism sector.

Despite the promising start to the year, Alcaraz notes that the summer season presented its fair share of fluctuations. "The summer had the particularity of being seasonal, with some steep ups and downs, especially on weekends," said Alcaraz. He emphasized . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.