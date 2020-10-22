Puerto Vallarta urges people not to visit the Malecon during Day of the Dead

As part of the prevention measures against Covid-19, the municipal government of Puerto Vallarta calls on citizens to celebrate the tradition of Day of the Dead from home and not to visit the Malecon, as is done year after year, to avoid the massive congregation of people during a pandemic.

The Deputy Director of Civil Protection and Firefighters, Adrián Bobadilla García, announced that to avoid crowds on the Malecon, on October 30 and 31, Citizen Security and Civil Protection personnel will install filters in all the intersections that give access to the area, as well as at the Hotel Rosita and El Caballito, requesting the use of face masks and all sanitary measures.

“Until now, our function as a municipality is to invite people not to come to the Malecon on the 31st so that many people do not accumulate due to the issue of the pandemic. Avoid bringing children so they avoid infection and bringing the virus to older adults.”

The official said that by decree of the state government, in Jalisco all public events are canceled on this date and on the Day of the Dead, both by municipal authorities and private entities in public spaces.

“All Day of the Dead celebrations from October 31 to November 2 are completely prohibited. The pantheons are going to be closed and the city council is not going to put up altars or Catrinas as it does every year, that is to discourage people from coming “.

For this reason, he again invited the people of Vallarta to remember their deceased faithful from home, because due to current health risks, “we have to carry out this tradition in our homes this year, we cannot do it any other way.”