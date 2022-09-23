VACATION RENTALS

Puerto Vallarta was one of the least affected municipalities in Jalisco by this week’s earthquakes

September 22, 2022
,

After the earthquakes registered on September 19 and 22, the Government of Jalisco held the first ordinary session of the State Civil Protection Committee, to continue with the evaluation of damages and effects in municipalities.

In today's session headed by the Secretary General of the Government . . .


Puerto Vallarta News

