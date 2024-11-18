Puerto Vallarta Weather Forecast for November 18, 2024

Puerto Vallarta will experience a rainy day today, with light to moderate rain forecasted for much of the day.

Morning:Rainfall is expected early, with a 61% probability of light to moderate showers. Temperatures will remain comfortable at 24°C, providing a versatile climate suitable for outdoor activities if planned cautiously. Winds from the northwest will be gentle, reaching a maximum speed of 7 km/h.

Afternoon:As the day progresses into the afternoon, rain is expected to persist, with a slight increase in the chance of showers to 62%. Those . . .