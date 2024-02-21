Puerto Vallarta Welcomes Top Golfers for Mexico Open at Vidanta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Once again, Puerto Vallarta reaffirms its status as a premier sports tourist destination as it prepares to host the prestigious Mexico Open at Vidanta golf tournament for the third consecutive year. This renowned event, considered one of the most important golf tournaments globally, is set to be broadcast to over 200 countries, cementing Puerto Vallarta's standing as a top-tier destination for sports, gastronomy, and social gatherings in Latin America.

