Puerto Vallarta will join the national earthquake drill today

With the drill that will be nationwide, the National Day of Civil Protection is commemorated by the earthquakes of September 19
UPDATE: Shortly after today’s earthquake drill, a 7.4 earthquake in Michoacan and shook Puerto Vallarta. Read the latest update
With the hypothesis of an earthquake with a magnitude of more than 8 degrees on the Richter scale between the coasts of Michoacán and Guerrero, this Monday the yearly earthquake drill will be carried out in Jalisco, to which Puerto Vallarta will join the exercise as part of the commemoration of the National Day of Civil Protection.
A day that was established to promote the culture of prevention in the face of natural disasters such as those that occurred on September 19 and 20, 1985 that devastated Mexico City and caused damage in other regions of the country. And that years later in 2017 another earthquake with devastating effects also occurred on September 19.
In 2017, the earthquake in Mexico City occurred just as that year’s annual earthquake drill had finished, and when the alert sirens sounded for the second time that day, many thought it was still part of the awareness day to commemorate the earthquake on the same day in 1985 that killed tens of thousands of people in the capital.
Regarding the participation of Puerto Vallarta in the exercise to be carried out simultaneously in all the federal entities, the director of Civil Protection and Firefighters, Gerardo Castillón Andrade highlighted the importance of these exercises by specifying that in the entity it is organized directly by the State Protection Coordination Civil and Firefighters of Jalisco, but that their dependency contributes to the realization.
“We will all be participating in the national drill for Civil Protection of the State of Jalisco, the municipality, several hotels, restaurants, as well as primary schools and within the municipality, the UMA building (Municipal Administrative Unit) and the central presidency building will be participating, we will be participating in a preventive manner only as observers of the drill”.
For this Monday, September 9, the drill will start at 12:19 p.m. local time, with the practice of an earthquake on the coasts of Michoacán and Guerrero, 42 km northwest of La Mira, Michoacán (18.141, 102.707) at a depth: 16 km and a Magnitude of 8.1 degrees.
In addition to calling on the population to be vigilant when the alarms sound from the loudspeakers installed in the region, as well as the evacuation of public and private buildings, including several hotels, be aware of the people who will go out to the streets in the representation of a telluric movement of more than eight degrees on the Richter scale, a magnitude similar to that of the earthquake 27 years ago.
