Puerto Vallarta will welcome 22 cruise ships in March

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – During the month of March, 22 cruise ships will arrive in Puerto Vallarta, bringing with them thousands of international cruise passengers and leaving a significant economic benefit for the city.

The first arrival was recorded on Wednesday, March 1, with the 330-meter-long Discovery Princess, 3,575 passengers, and 1,358 crew members, as well as the 300-meter-long Disney Wonder, 2,348 passengers, and 1,358 crew members.

For the second week, the arrival at pier 3 of the 330-meter-long Royal Princess and the 311-meter-long Navigator of the Seas, which will dock at pier 2, is expected on Monday 6.

On Tuesday the 7th, it will be the opportunity for the 324-meter-long Carnival Panorama that will arrive at pier 1. The next day, Wednesday the 8th, the 330-meter-long Discovery Princess returns to pier 2, as well as Celebrity to pier 3.

On Thursday the 9th, the 324-meter-long Norwegian Bliss arrives at pier 2, as well as the MS Amera at pier 3, which will spend the night until Friday the 10th.

On Monday the 13th, Puerto Vallarta receives the Zapoteco ship at pier 1, which will be there for 3 days; while on Tuesday the 14th the Carnival Panorama returns to pier 3 and the Navigator of the Seas will do the same at pier 2.

On Wednesday the 15th, the Norwegian Bliss returns to pier 1 and that same day the 238-meter-long Zaandam will dock at pier 2.

In the fourth week, on Tuesday the 21st the Carnival Panorama returns to pier 3 and the Zaandam to pier 1. On Wednesday the 22nd the Norwegian Bliss and the Discovery Princess arrive again at pier 3 and 2, respectively.

At the end of the month, on Tuesday the 28th, the Carnival Panorama returns to pier 1; on Wednesday 29 the Norwegian Bliss to pier 3 and to pier 1 the Emerald Princess of 290 meters in length.

On the 30th and 31st, the 294-meter Norwegian Jewel and the Zaandam will dock at Pier 1, respectively.

It should be noted that by the end of March, 61 cruise ships out of almost 300 expected for this year will have docked in this port.

Subscribe here for as low as .08 cents per day to access more content, and browse the site with fewer ads, all while supporting independent local news.

Trending news on PVDN