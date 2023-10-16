Puerto Vallarta’s Airport Rises in Rankings, Cementing Its Role as a Key Hub in Mexico’s Aviation Network

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta's International Airport has been solidifying its status as a cornerstone in Mexico's aviation infrastructure, according to recent disclosures during the annual session of the 2023 Advisory Commission of the International Airport. The data presented affirms that the airport is not only in the seventh position for national traffic but is also the country's third-most-visited tourist airport.

The statistical figures released for 2022 reveal the airport's rising prominence. Puerto Vallarta registered 2.6 million passengers, positioning itself seventh in the ranking of Mexican airports by national traffic . . .

