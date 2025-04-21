Puerto Vallarta’s New Tax on Foreign Tourists Should Be Invested in Local People, Not More Tourist Offerings

Puerto Vallarta, a city once known for its quaint charm and genuine hospitality, has seen a dramatic transformation over the past few decades. Tourism has exploded, with foreign visitors arriving in waves to experience sun-drenched beaches, lively boardwalks, and vibrant culture. Yet along the way, something has shifted. What was once a humble fishing village with a strong sense of local community now often feels dominated by large developments and high-end tourism-oriented businesses. These establishments cater to the comfort of foreign tourists and expatriate residents who have settled here, often to retire or to invest in . . .