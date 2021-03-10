‘Queen Live Forever’ Is At The Palm Cabaret Every Weekend Through March

Twenty-one years ago, The Palm Cabaret and Bar launched what was to become a thriving entertainment scene in Puerto Vallarta. This season, Mark Rome, once again joined The Palm Cabaret, doing what he loves best, coordinating and booking quality artists and acts. Mark brought with him one of his all-time favorite shows. Mark has witnessed hundreds of shows over the last 20 years, and last season introduced Vallarta audiences to ‘Queen Live Forever’, a tribute to the band Queen, starring Roy Gomez Cruz, as Freddie Mercury. ‘Queen Live Forever’ returned to The Palm Cabaret this year for the entire season. You can catch this performance on Saturdays at 9:30 pm and on Sundays at 6:30 pm.

Experience this concert in a cabaret setting and you’ll see a show that you won’t soon forget! “This is much more than just a show. It’s a concert that is musically and visually a ‘not to be missed’ experience. I have never seen audiences embrace and enjoy a performance like this before. Absolute magic happens with this unforgettable tribute to Freddie and Queen.” (Mark Rome)

The members of ‘Queen Live Forever’ are spectacularly talented musicians with impressive careers. Roy Gomez Cruz had already been part of two other successful Queen Tribute shows when he joined the project in 2018. Roy has a Master’s degree in Communications, specifically examining Cirque du Soleil as a cultural industry of global reach. Currently, he’s a Ph.D. Candidate in Performance Studies at Northwestern University. He has fully immersed himself in artistic creation and performance, hoping to eventually become an artistic director/producer of shows that recognize Mexican talent in the international arena. From a musical family, Roy grew up loving the band Queen and knew all their music. He enjoys the raw emotion and drama of portraying a fantastic artist like Freddie Mercury.

Other members of the band include Christian Gomez as Roger Taylor, who has played drums for musicians like Luis Fonsi, David Bisbal, Yuri, Haash, Ricardo Montaner and Alejandra Guzman. Alejandro Carrera, as Brian May, is a guitarist trained at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA. And Danny Sixx, as John Deacon, is an outstanding bassist, a former musician from EMI Music, and a favorite in the rock music scene.

Roy Gomez Cruz considers it an incredible honor to pay tribute to such a legendary performer as Freddie Mercury. Larger than life, Freddie was a complex artist who is a challenge to portray. Roy and the band see every show as a wonderful privilege to honor and share the music and the persona of Freddie Mercury and Queen. ‘Queen Live Forever’ portrays the many voices of one of music’s most memorable stars.

Don’t miss the phenomenal performance, ‘Queen Live Forever’, every Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. and Sundays at 6:30 p.m. through the end of March.

The Palm Cabaret has adopted new measures to protect your safety during this uncertain time. They have installed a new retractable roof for airflow and a new filter air system to take old air out and bring fresh air in. Customers have Plexiglas in front and on the sides of them. There is a 60-person capacity (not 130) and masks are worn to the seats and to the bathrooms.

