Real Estate Forum in Tepic Will Unite Industry Leaders to Discuss Market Trends and Innovation

The III Real Estate Forum, organized by AMPI Tepic, will be held June 25 at the Bellavista Cultural Center to discuss AI, pre-sale strategies, and branding.

Tepic, Nayarit – On June 25, starting at 11:30 a.m., the Bellavista community’s Cultural Center will host the third edition of the “Real Estate Forum,” an event aimed at strengthening and professionalizing the real estate sector in Nayarit. The forum is being organized by the Tepic chapter of the Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals (AMPI).

At a recent press conference held at the Ministry of Tourism’s facilities, Ricardo Aguilar, director of AMPI Tepic, explained the forum’s overarching goal: to provide a space where real estate professionals, developers, and investors can network, form strategic alliances, and stay informed about the evolving dynamics of the property market.

“This forum is a key step toward the professionalization of the real estate industry in our region,” Aguilar stated. “By bringing together stakeholders from across the sector, we can exchange ideas, introduce innovation, and boost the credibility of our profession.”

Throughout the day, attendees will have access to five high-impact conferences. The lineup will cover trending topics that are reshaping the real estate landscape, including the use of Artificial Intelligence in the property market, strategies for successful pre-sales, and how real estate professionals can build and maintain a strong personal brand.

The event is designed not just as a knowledge-sharing opportunity but also as a platform for business development. Investors, developers, and builders from several key cities—Bahía de Banderas, Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, and Mazatlán—are expected to participate. Their presence offers local professionals a chance to expand their networks and explore collaborative opportunities with some of the most active players in the regional real estate scene.

The III Real Estate Forum also aligns with broader efforts to modernize and regulate real estate practices in Nayarit, ensuring that professionals have access to the tools, training, and connections needed to thrive in a competitive market.

Registration for the forum is now open to the public at a cost of 1,200 pesos. Those interested in attending can sign up through AMPI Tepic’s official social media pages on Facebook and Instagram. Alternatively, registration can be completed in person at the organization’s headquarters located on Boulevard Tepic-Xalisco #80.

With a growing interest in real estate across Nayarit and the Pacific coast, the forum is expected to draw a substantial audience of professionals eager to learn, connect, and drive the sector forward.