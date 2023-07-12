Reconstruction and Renovation of Boca de Tomatlán and Los Muertos Piers to be Completed by September

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Secretary of Infrastructure and Public Works of the state of Jalisco, David Zamora Bueno, announced that the reconstruction and renovation works of the Boca de Tomatlán and Los Muertos piers will be completed by the end of September this year.
Zamora recently conducted an oversight tour of both docks. He reported that the reconstruction of the Boca de Tomatlán pier, known for its challenging conditions due to wave activity, has successfully overcome its most critical phase.
