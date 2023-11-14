Reforestation Campaign to Revitalize Puerto Vallarta After Hurricane Lidia’s Devastation

November 14, 2023

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – One month following the havoc wreaked by Hurricane "Lidia," which led to the downfall of approximately 960 trees across various locations in Puerto Vallarta, municipal authorities are set to embark on a substantial reforestation drive. Spearheaded by Councilor María Elena Curiel Preciado, the campaign aims to replenish the greenery lost to the natural disaster.

During the turbulent night of October 10, the powerful winds of Hurricane "Lidia" left a trail of environmental destruction, uprooting hundreds of trees. In response, Curiel Preciado has mobilized efforts for a two-stage reforestation plan, deploying . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.



Trending News on PVDN

  • Puerto Vallarta Boardwalk Rehabilitation to Begin in Three WeeksHuge End of the Year for Puerto Vallarta Tourism Expected Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As the end of the year approaches, Puerto Vallarta's hospitality sector is bracing for a significant increase in tourist arrivals, with hotel occupancy rates expected to reach full capacity. This optimistic forecast has rippled through the local economy, with the restaurant industry preparing for a potential surge in patronage, potentially exceeding…
  • Crocodile attacks two American tourists taking a night swim in Puerto VallartaFour-Meter Crocodile in Puerto Vallarta Captured After Violently Amputating a Man’s Arm Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a high-stakes operation on Sunday night, emergency services successfully captured a four-meter-long crocodile in the Ameca River, near the screening plant behind the Jardines del Sol subdivision in San José del Valle, Bahía de Banderas. The capture was precipitated by a violent encounter on Saturday afternoon, wherein the reptile attacked…
  • Reforestation Campaign to Revitalize Puerto VallartaReforestation Campaign to Revitalize Puerto Vallarta After Hurricane Lidia’s Devastation Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – One month following the havoc wreaked by Hurricane "Lidia," which led to the downfall of approximately 960 trees across various locations in Puerto Vallarta, municipal authorities are set to embark on a substantial reforestation drive. Spearheaded by Councilor María Elena Curiel Preciado, the campaign aims to replenish the greenery lost to…
  • american airlines puerto vallartaAmerican Airlines Streamlines Operations; Puerto Vallarta Route Among Several Discontinued PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a strategic move to refine its operational routes, American Airlines has disclosed plans to scale back its flights from Austin, reducing its destination offerings by nearly half, from 46 to 25, starting next year. This decision is aligned with the company's objective to consolidate its most lucrative routes, which will,…
  • Puerto Vallarta Initiates Comprehensive Dengue Eradication ProgramSignificant Increase in Dengue Cases Observed in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Recent data released by the Jalisco Ministry of Health has revealed a concerning surge in dengue cases in Puerto Vallarta. In the epidemiological week spanning October 29 to November 4, there was a notable increase of 90.90% in confirmed dengue cases compared to the previous week of October 22 to 28.…
  • record-heatPuerto Vallarta Continues to Experience Warmer Than Usual Weather Conditions PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – Residents of Puerto Vallarta continue to experience warmer-than-usual weather conditions despite several cold fronts across the country. Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, the advisory meteorologist of the Scientific Committee of Civil Protection of the Bay, has attributed the persistent high temperatures to atmospheric patterns known as "Oestes," obstructing cooler northern air currents.…
  • restaurant-week-2023Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit Restaurants to Employ Hurricane Otis Victims PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - To address the labor shortage in the hospitality sector, restaurants in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit are considering employing individuals affected by Hurricane Otis. Jorge Carbajal Díaz, president of the region's National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac), has confirmed that the initiative has been discussed nationally. Carbajal…
  • News BriefPuerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez for November 10, 2023 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fx-varNBOSA Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez. The stories this week. We begin with a significant shift in the aviation industry affecting Austin and Puerto Vallarta. American Airlines has announced a strategic scale-back of its…
  • hurricane otisExpert: Puerto Vallarta Isn’t Prepared for a Hurricane Otis PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – One month after the impact of Hurricane Lidia on the Jalisco coastline, local meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López has highlighted the relatively minimal damage sustained in Puerto Vallarta, referring to the event as "cheap for us." However, Cornejo López expressed concern regarding the apparent absence of lessons learned in disaster prevention.…
  • Water Scarcity in Puerto Vallarta Poses a Risk of Cholera and Typhoid OutbreaksPuerto Vallarta Anticipates at Least Eight Months of Water Shortage, Expert Advises Caution Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Residents of the Puerto Vallarta region are being advised to brace for at least eight months of water shortages, as forecasted by Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, an esteemed meteorologist and adviser to the Scientific Committee of Civil Protection of the Bay. The anticipated scarcity is attributed to rainfall significantly below normal…