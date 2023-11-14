Reforestation Campaign to Revitalize Puerto Vallarta After Hurricane Lidia’s Devastation

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – One month following the havoc wreaked by Hurricane "Lidia," which led to the downfall of approximately 960 trees across various locations in Puerto Vallarta, municipal authorities are set to embark on a substantial reforestation drive. Spearheaded by Councilor María Elena Curiel Preciado, the campaign aims to replenish the greenery lost to the natural disaster.

During the turbulent night of October 10, the powerful winds of Hurricane "Lidia" left a trail of environmental destruction, uprooting hundreds of trees. In response, Curiel Preciado has mobilized efforts for a two-stage reforestation plan, deploying . . .

