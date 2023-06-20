Rehabilitation Work Begins on Playa de Los Muertos Pier in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The Jalisco Secretary of Tourism (Secturjal), in collaboration with the Secretary of Infrastructure and Public Works (SIOP), has launched a rehabilitation project on the Playa de los Muertos pier to enhance safety, efficiency, and infrastructural conditions for tourists and maritime transport users. The pier, nestled in the Romantic Zone of the Puerto Vallarta municipality, is an essential component of the tourism sector.

Vanessa Pérez Lamas, Secretary of Tourism of Jalisco, remarked, "As part of the Maritime Connectivity Model program on the Jalisco Coast, our goal is the sustainable tourism development of our coasts . . .

