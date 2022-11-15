Rescue dog Frida who gained international attention during the 2017 Mexico earthquake has died

Frida, the rescue dog from the Secretary of the Navy (SEMAR) who became famous for her rescue work after the earthquake on September 19, 2017, died this Tuesday, November 15, due to conditions typical of her age. The official agency confirmed the death of the canine, who was reported as ill in previous months, through her social networks.
Through their social networks, SEMAR dedicated an emotional video where they recalled the rescue work in collapsed structures that Frida led almost from her birth, on April 12, 2009.
“In uncertainty, your barking meant hope. With your nobility and delivery, you left a mark on our hearts. Your goggles and boots gave life to our rescue dog, an icon of union and solidarity of the Mexican people. You stood out because in rescue operations you gave everything for life. As a result of your effort and dedication to service, you became a heroine and marked a new stage (…) Today we say to you, once again, thank you, Frida”, is heard in the tribute video.
In March 2022 SEMAR reported that, due to her age and the 10 years of service she provided until 2019, the labrador retriever suffered various health ailments that kept her under close medical surveillance, although at that time she was not considered to be in terminal health.
The figure of Frida captured the spotlight in the media and social networks during her last two operational participation as a rescue dog, that is, in Oaxaca and Mexico City after the earthquakes that occurred in September 2017.
Frida was a honey-colored Labrador retriever who was born in the Navy Secretariat Unit, today the Canine Control Subgroup, belonging to the General Staff of the Mexican Navy. Within a few days, she showed qualities, as well as empathy skills towards people that made her an ideal candidate to be integrated into the Search and Rescue group, where she began her training.
Due to her good performance, she completed the course scheduled to take one year in eight months, that is, a record time. Upon completion, she began performing search and rescue work on collapsed structures. The first time she was put to the test was in 2010 when she traveled to Haiti to support post-earthquake work. Her next participations were in Mexico.
Throughout her work, she managed to rescue 55 people, 12 alive and 43 dead. In addition to the Caribbean island, she participated in the rescue work for the explosion in the PEMEX tower in 2013; a landslide in Guaranda, Ecuador in 2017; as well as the earthquakes in Oaxaca and Mexico City in the same year.
For her work, she was discharged with honors in 2019. Three years later, on November 15, 2022, the Secretary of the Navy reported that “unfortunately one of our most valuable elements, the canine Frida, died this afternoon in Mexico City (…) due to illnesses typical of her age” .
Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- Three bodies washed ashore on popular tourist beaches in Acapulco over the weekend Beachgoers and tourists casually enjoyed the beaches in Acapulco over the weekend, walking around a dead body that had washed ashore. Up to three bodies appeared this weekend on the beaches of Acapulco, the former tourist jewel of the state of Guerrero, which has been plunged into violence over the past several years
- 10 men beat gay couple at restaurant in Mexico City’s upscale neighborhood of Polanco (Video) Through a video, the Twitter user, Chef Luis Ramos, pointed out that 10 men beat one of the victims until they fractured his foot just because he was gay; this, outside the La Casa del Pastor Masaryk restaurant, in the Polanco neighborhood of the capital.
- “Hellhound” is the new COVID 2022 variant Experts predict that the omicron-linked variant known as “Hellhound” will expand in late November and early December. According to first investigations, it is reported that it could be 10 percent more contagious than the previous ones, in addition to the fact that respiratory infections and viruses are on the rise as autumn has settled in…
- Commander of Jalisco Cartel captured in the city of Tequila This Monday state authorities in Jalisco confirmed the arrest of an important commander of organized crime after an operation mounted by federal forces in the municipality of Tequila, in Jalisco. This was confirmed by the governor of Jalisco, although he said that it will be the military authorities who would provide more details on the…
- Five new cases of monkeypox diagnosed in Jalisco, Puerto Vallarta investigates first death Jalisco investigates its first death associated with monkeypox with the case of a male resident of Puerto Vallarta. The Secretary of Health, Fernando Petersen, anticipated that it is a person over 40 years of age, who suffered from comorbidities such as HIV. “The report has already been sent and was requested by the General Directorate…