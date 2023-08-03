Residents in Puerto Vallarta Attempt to Lynch Alleged Rapist Before Police Intervened

August 3, 2023

Quick Police Response Prevents Potential Lynching Incident in Palmar del Progreso Neighborhood.

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a shocking incident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a subject accused of attempting to sexually abuse a woman was pursued and nearly lynched by an enraged mob in the Palmar del Progreso neighborhood of Puerto Vallarta.

The alleged assailant, identified as a neighbor of the victim, broke into her home and launched a terrifying attack before being apprehended by Puerto Vallarta locals who took matters into their own hands.

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.



Trending News on PVDN

  • SEAPAL of Puerto Vallarta Announces all Neighborhoods have a steady supply of waterSEAPAL of Puerto Vallarta Announces all Neighborhoods have a steady supply of water PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Drinking Water, Drainage, and Sewerage System (SEAPAL) of Puerto Vallarta announced today that the municipality has successfully maintained a steady supply of water to all its neighborhoods. The previously reported intermittent service, mainly affecting the upper part of the El Pitillal delegation, has now been rectified. For months, countless locals…
  • Puerto Vallarta International Airport Gains Momentum with New Domestic RoutesPuerto Vallarta International Airport Gains Momentum with New Domestic Routes PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Puerto Vallarta International Airport is set for continued growth and expansion as new domestic flight routes are added. The move is contributing significantly to the airport's recovery, seeing a 17% surge in passenger numbers during the first half of this year. Cryshtian José Amador Lizardi, the General Director of the…
  • Mexican Cartels' Global Reach Outstrips DEA’s Operating Capacity, Report RevealsMexican Cartels’ Global Reach Outstrips DEA’s Operating Capacity, Report Reveals PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A recent report by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has underscored the extensive international reach of Mexico's two most powerful criminal organizations, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG). These groups not only operate domestically but also extend their illicit activities globally, with a presence recorded in…
  • Hurricane Dora Intensifies, Expected to Reach Category 3, Poses No Threat to Mexican CoastHurricane Dora Intensifies, Expected to Reach Category 3, Poses No Threat to Mexican Coast PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Water Commission (Conagua) reported that Hurricane Dora, now a Category 1 storm, was recorded approximately 840 kilometers south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, and 895 kilometers southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, as of 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2nd. The hurricane is currently showing maximum sustained winds…
  • UNAM Recommends the Return to Face Masks After an Uptick in New COVID Cases in MexicoUNAM Recommends the Return to Face Masks After an Uptick in New COVID Cases in Mexico PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) issued a statement on Monday, expressing concern about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. While the numbers of hospitalizations, deaths, and viral variants remain stable, the university is advising students to don masks, particularly in crowded and indoor settings. The call to action comes…
  • At Least 30,000 Children Have Been Recruited by Organized Crime in MexicoAt Least 30,000 Children Have Been Recruited by Organized Crime in Mexico PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - For decades, child protection issues have loomed over Mexico, with an alarming lack of attention from government authorities on all levels. This longstanding inaction is starkly highlighted by a troubling statistic from the non-profit organization, Reinserta: at least 30,000 children and adolescents have been recruited by organized crime syndicates. Reinserta, founded…
  • Cofepris Reports Dangerous Bacterial Levels on 14 Mexican Beaches, Including One in Puerto VallartaCofepris Reports Dangerous Bacterial Levels on 14 Mexican Beaches, Including One in Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) has announced that 14 crowded beaches across Mexico have exhibited unsafe levels of the bacteria Enterococcus faecalis, following an extensive analysis of seawater samples. One of those beaches is located in the popular tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta. The bacterium, which…
  • Twin 4.2 Magnitude Earthquakes Recorded Near Cihuatlán and Puerto Vallarta, No Damage ReportedTwin 4.2 Magnitude Earthquakes Recorded Near Cihuatlán and Puerto Vallarta, No Damage Reported PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - On Tuesday, two mild earthquakes, both registering a magnitude of 4.2, shook the western Mexican coast near Cihuatlán, Jalisco, according to the National Seismological Service (NSS). The first of the two seismic events occurred in the early hours, recorded at 03:58:15 local time, with its epicenter near the popular resort city…
  • Health Commission to Address Puerto Vallarta's Most Contaminated Beach Unsuitable for SwimmingHealth Commission to Address Puerto Vallarta’s Most Contaminated Beach Unsuitable for Swimming PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - With the onset of the summer holiday season, the Puerto Vallarta City Hall's Health Commission is stepping up to address concerns regarding the contamination of the popular Holi Beach, which last week was issued a warning as unsuitable for swimming. "We understand that health matters primarily rest with the State, but…
  • Puerto Vallarta Accounts for 55% of all Tourism Dollars in the State of JaliscoPuerto Vallarta Accounts for 55% of all Tourism Dollars in the State of Jalisco PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The state of Jalisco, home to tourism hotspots such as Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Costalegre, Chapala, and San Juan de los Lagos, experienced an impressive boom in the first half of 2023, according to data released by the Jalisco Secretary of Tourism. The stats revealed that close to 17 million visitors flocked…