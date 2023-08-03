Residents in Puerto Vallarta Attempt to Lynch Alleged Rapist Before Police Intervened

Quick Police Response Prevents Potential Lynching Incident in Palmar del Progreso Neighborhood.
PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a shocking incident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a subject accused of attempting to sexually abuse a woman was pursued and nearly lynched by an enraged mob in the Palmar del Progreso neighborhood of Puerto Vallarta.
The alleged assailant, identified as a neighbor of the victim, broke into her home and launched a terrifying attack before being apprehended by Puerto Vallarta locals who took matters into their own hands.
