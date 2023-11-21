Residents of Mismaloya Triumph in Decades-Long Eviction Battle In Last Minute Court Ruling

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a landmark decision that marks the end of a 40-year legal struggle, the residents of Mismaloya, a small town near Puerto Vallarta, have emerged victorious in a critical eviction trial. The announcement was made at a press conference held at the López Cotilla primary school in Mismaloya this Tuesday.
The case, which has kept the community on edge for decades, was brought against the residents by Beatriz Beltrán y Puga y Navarro. However, the passing of Beltrán y Puga y Navarro on April 6, 2022, has led to the . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.