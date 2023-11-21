Residents of Mismaloya Triumph in Decades-Long Eviction Battle In Last Minute Court Ruling

November 21, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a landmark decision that marks the end of a 40-year legal struggle, the residents of Mismaloya, a small town near Puerto Vallarta, have emerged victorious in a critical eviction trial. The announcement was made at a press conference held at the López Cotilla primary school in Mismaloya this Tuesday.

The case, which has kept the community on edge for decades, was brought against the residents by Beatriz Beltrán y Puga y Navarro. However, the passing of Beltrán y Puga y Navarro on April 6, 2022, has led to the . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.



Trending News on PVDN

  • mismaloya800 Residents of Mismaloya Have Been Issued an Eviction Order Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The tranquil town of Mismaloya, located just south of Puerto Vallarta, faces uncertainty and concern as a looming eviction order threatens to displace approximately 800 residents. The eviction, impacting homes, a school, and several restaurants near Federal Highway 200, will be enforced on Tuesday, November 21. This concerning development was confirmed…
  • airport constuction closed puerto vallartaPuerto Vallarta Developers Express Concern Over Ongoing Closure of 22 Real Estate Projects Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The escalating tension between Vallarta developers and the Mexican environmental authorities reached a new peak following the closure of 22 real estate complexes. The developers are now seeking to elevate their concerns to María Luis Albores, the head of the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), and President Andrés…
  • mismaloyaResidents of Mismaloya Triumph in Decades-Long Eviction Battle In Last Minute Court Ruling PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a landmark decision that marks the end of a 40-year legal struggle, the residents of Mismaloya, a small town near Puerto Vallarta, have emerged victorious in a critical eviction trial. The announcement was made at a press conference held at the López Cotilla primary school in Mismaloya this Tuesday. The…
  • goldfish maleconBoost in Hotel Occupancy Expected in Nuevo Vallarta and Puerto Vallarta During Long Weekend Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Nuevo Vallarta and Puerto Vallarta are poised to achieve the highest hotel occupancy rates during the third long weekend of the year, spanning November 17 to 20. The federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur) forecasts an impressive economic influx of 33,628 million pesos from tourist services across Mexico's destinations. This period, marking…
  • Navy to Conduct Level 3 Port Protection Exercise in Puerto VallartaNavy to Conduct Level 3 Port Protection Exercise in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Secretary of the Navy, in coordination with the Twelfth Naval Zone, has announced a comprehensive level 3 port protection exercise scheduled for November 28th at the maritime terminal in Puerto Vallarta. This drill aims to assess the effectiveness of existing port protection plans and strategies of transferee companies. The exercise,…
  • puerto vallarta Mexicana de AviaciónMexicana Aviation Airline Resumes Ticket Sales to Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In a recent development, the Mexicana Aviation airline has announced the resumption of its ticket sales, signaling a significant step forward in its operational capabilities. This move comes after a temporary halt caused by delays in aircraft deliveries. The company had initially started selling tickets last October but was compelled to…
  • Mexico’s Richest 1 Account for Over 80 of the Country’s Pollution, Oxfam Report RevealsMexico’s Richest 1% Account for Over 80% of the Country’s Pollution, Oxfam Report Reveals Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a startling revelation, a recent report by Oxfam has highlighted the disproportionate environmental impact of Mexico's wealthiest individuals. The report, published in conjunction with the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, reveals that in 2019, the richest 1% in Mexico were responsible for more than 80% of…
  • Crocodile Captured in Villa Las Flores, Puerto Vallarta, After Devouring a DogCrocodile Captured in Villa Las Flores, Puerto Vallarta, After Devouring a Dog Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – In a shocking incident in the Villa Las Flores neighborhood, Puerto Vallarta, local police apprehended a crocodile that had consumed a small dog. The capture took place following a distress call by Ministry of Health personnel who witnessed the attack in a vacant lot located at the intersection of Rosa and…
  • Puerto Vallarta Registers Surge in Cruise Ship Arrivals, Boosting Tourism EconomyCruise Ships Reroute to Puerto Vallarta After Devastation Left in Acapulco from Hurricane Otis Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – In the wake of Hurricane “Otis,” which wreaked havoc in Acapulco, leading to the cancellation of several cruise itineraries, Puerto Vallarta's tourism sector is poised for a significant uptick. The director of municipal Tourism, Christian Preciad Cazares, confirmed that the city is expecting the arrival of three additional international cruises, rerouted…
  • Puerto Vallarta Beer Festival 2023Puerto Vallarta Beer Festival 2023: A Celebration of Craft Beers and Agave Spirits in Parque Hidalgo Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Puerto Vallarta is gearing up for the sixth edition of the much-anticipated Brewmasters Puerto Vallarta Beer Festival 2023. Set to take place in the scenic Parque Hidalgo, the event is scheduled for November 18 and 19, from 12:00 to 23:00 each day, promising a lively and enriching experience for beer enthusiasts…