Residents of Mismaloya Triumph in Decades-Long Eviction Battle In Last Minute Court Ruling

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a landmark decision that marks the end of a 40-year legal struggle, the residents of Mismaloya, a small town near Puerto Vallarta, have emerged victorious in a critical eviction trial. The announcement was made at a press conference held at the López Cotilla primary school in Mismaloya this Tuesday.

The case, which has kept the community on edge for decades, was brought against the residents by Beatriz Beltrán y Puga y Navarro. However, the passing of Beltrán y Puga y Navarro on April 6, 2022, has led to the . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.