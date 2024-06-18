Residents of Vallarta Concerned About Lack of Garbage Collection in Several Neighborhoods

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The lack of garbage collection in various neighborhoods of Puerto Vallarta is a growing concern among residents. Complaints have increased as waste accumulates on the streets, creating potential health and environmental hazards.
- Potential Tropical Storm Aletta Could Impact Puerto Vallarta’s Weather Next Week Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The National Meteorological Service (SMN) in Mexico has issued a critical update this Thursday, highlighting the monitoring of two low-pressure areas, one of which is located along the Mexican Pacific coast. This area, currently situated approximately 220 kilometers southwest of Acapulco, presents a significant concern for the region, including Puerto Vallarta.…
- Puerto Vallarta Municipal Government Unveils ‘Vallartense Facade’ Project to Revitalize Historic Center Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta has officially launched the 'Vallartense Facade' project, a significant initiative aimed at revitalizing the image of the Historic Center. The project, rooted in the Visual Image and Identity Regulations for the Municipality of Puerto Vallarta, particularly the reforms enacted in 2018, seeks to harmonize and…
- International Tourism Bolsters Puerto Vallarta’s Low Season, Thank You Canada Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Thanks to a robust influx of international tourists, particularly from Canada, Puerto Vallarta has successfully maintained a steady flow of visitors throughout the typically slow season. This sustained tourism activity underscores the city's enduring appeal and its strategic efforts in tourism promotion. Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, the director of the Public Trust…
- Puerto Vallarta Prepares for High Tourist Influx Ahead of Summer Vacation Period Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As the summer vacation period approaches, Puerto Vallarta is gearing up to welcome a significant influx of tourists. Expectations are high, with estimates suggesting that the average occupancy rate will exceed 70% in the city. Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, the director of the Public Trust for Tourism Promotion and Advertising of Puerto…
- US Halts Mexican Avocado Imports Following Attack on Inspectors in Michoacán Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The lucrative avocado trade between Mexico and the United States has come to an abrupt halt. Since June 15, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has blocked imports of Mexican avocados following an incident where two American inspectors were detained and assaulted by community members in Aranza, Michoacán. The inspectors were…
- Fire Erupts at Buenaventura Hotel in Puerto Vallarta: 100 Evacuated as Precaution Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – Fire continues to be a significant concern in Puerto Vallarta, with another incident recorded in the early hours of Friday. This time, the blaze broke out in the kitchen of the Buenaventura Hotel, located on Nicaragua Street in the bustling 5 de Diciembre neighborhood. The fire was reported early Friday morning,…
- Water Deficit in Puerto Vallarta Reaches Critical Levels Due to Over Development, Tourism, and Climate Change Puerto Vallarta is facing a significant water crisis, with a reported deficit of 5 million cubic meters in the local aquifer that supplies the city's water needs. The imbalance between water extraction and natural replenishment has raised alarms among residents, local authorities, and environmental experts. The aquifer, which is the primary source of water for…
- Lifeless Body Found Floating Off the Beaches of Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A tragic discovery was made today in Banderas Bay as the lifeless body of an unidentified individual was found floating off the beaches of Puerto Vallarta. A recreational boat in the area reported the sighting. The incident unfolded this morning when the boat's crew noticed the body in the water from…
- Puerto Vallarta to Host XIII International Tourism Summit AMPI 2024 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – From June 26 to 28, Puerto Vallarta will host the XIII International Tourism Summit AMPI (Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals) 2024. This significant event aims to foster investments in the real estate sector, promote good business practices, and provide training and certification for real estate agents. The summit is expected…
- Food Safety: With Increasing Heat, Gastrointestinal Diseases On the Rise in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - As temperatures soar in Puerto Vallarta, there has been a notable increase in consultations for gastrointestinal diseases, according to Jaime Álvarez Zayas, head of the Eighth Health Region of the Jalisco Health Secretariat. Álvarez Zayas reported a weekly increase of up to 3 percent in the number of patients seeking medical…