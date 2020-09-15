Restaurant Week 2020 begins in the Riviera Nayarit with a “patriotic” twist

Restaurant Week 2020 kicks off on September 15, coinciding with the start of Mexico’s Fiestas Patrias, a celebration of the country’s nationhood that stirs up its citizen’s patriotic fervor and extends even into its gastronomy.

This year, 49 restaurants in the Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta have signed up to participate in the 16th edition of this culinary festival that encompasses three weeks, from September 15 through October 10.

During the festival, the destination’s renowned restaurants will offer innovative three-course menus (appetizer, main course, and dessert) at a reduced price. This year there will be three menu categories: $289, $399, and $466 MXN per person. The rates do not include beverages or tip.

The list of participating restaurants as well as their delicious menus can be found at restaurantweekpv.com/participants. Likewise, a menu guide has been distributed in print throughout both the Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

In the Riviera Nayarit: Culi’s Restaurant & Bar, La Peska, Loma 42 Bahía, Nicksan, Oso’s Fish Market Restaurant, Sabal Playa, and Venazú.

Puerto Vallarta Restaurants: Abbraccio, Archie’s Wok, Arrecifes Seafood & Steakhouse, Azafrán, Barcelona Tapas, Barrio Bistro, Basilio Comer & Beber, Blanca Blue, Bocados STK, Bravos, Café des Artistes, Di Vino Dante, El Dorado, Gaviotas, Gernika Pintxos Wine Bar, Hacienda San Ángel Gourmet, IK Mixology Bar & Cuisine, Joe Jack’s Fish Shack, Kaiser Maximilian Restaurant & Café, and La Palapa.

Also participating: La Capella, La Leche, La Tosca • Trattoria da Gaetano, Layla’s Restaurante, Le Kliff, Mikado, Pal’Mar Seafood & Grill Garage, Pezlimon, Poblanos Cocina Mexicana, River Café, Roberto’s, Serrano’s Meat House, Siam Cocina Thai, Sonora House, The Iguana, The Rooftop, The Swedes, Trattoría Di Nuovo, Trio, Mediterranean Cuisine, Tuna Azul, UMAI, and Vitea Oceanfront Bistro.