Review: Dueling Drag Divas Is a Winner at The Palm Cabaret

The dynamic duo, the Dueling Drag Divas, starring Emmy Award Winner Chi Chi Rones, and New York Times acclaimed impressionist, Joanna, has returned to Puerto Vallarta, where they are performing their New Show at The Palm Cabaret every Sunday and Wednesday night at 9:30 pm with a bonus 7:30 pm shows on February 19th. The Dynamic Duo opened on Sunday, December 29th and will play through March 29th. These gals keep selling out all their shows and continue to make audiences howl with laughter!

Professional drag artists in their own right, Chi Chi and Joanna joined together in Puerto Vallarta 7 years ago and their show, Dueling Drag Divas, became an instant hit and audience favorite! Each show is a friendly Drag competition between Chi Chi and Joanna with a celebrity judge gauging the applause to determine a winner for the night. The competition is tied at 8-8 at this point in the season! Sutton Lee Seymour, who performs at The Palm Cabaret in “Booby Tunes,” was their celebrity judge at Wednesday’s show. This week, there were even celebrity guests in the audience from the 70’s television show, ‘Land of the Lost.’

Both Chi Chi and Joanna sing LIVE with their own voices (no lip sync) and both have soaring ranges. Their infamous and uncanny celebrity impersonations will leave you rolling in the aisles. The show features everything from pop to rock to jazz standards. It includes parodies of Tina Turner, Cher, the Iconic Men of Music (Elvis, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson), Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton, Barbara Streisand, Amy Winehouse, Judy Garland, Janis Joplin, Lizzo, Celine Dion and Edith Piaf.

Joanna is celebrating her 14th season in Vallarta! Starting out in NYC, she has won numerous awards, including “Best Patsy Cline Singer” at the Cowgirl Hall of Fame. The New York Times hails her as “One of the Best.” In addition to PV, JoAnna has enjoyed 6 successful seasons in Provincetown and 9 summers in Ogunquit, Maine.

Emmy Award Winner Chi Chi Rones is thrilled to be back in Vallarta for a 9th season! She is excited to be debuting this all-new show. Chi Chi has toured extensively throughout the USA and around the globe. In addition to their winter seasons in Puerto Vallarta, the Dueling Drag Divas just completed their 6th season at their summer residence at Mainstreet in Ogunquit, Maine.

This year’s Dueling Drag Divas show is full of funny surprises with numbers written and tailored specifically for the characters they perform. Always fresh and current, they bring new material to their audiences each season that keeps their Vallarta fans in stitches.

What started out on a whim has turned into a fabulous show with sold-out performances worldwide. The Divas are back with their incredible singing, comedy, parodies and fabulous costumes! Totally unique and entertaining, this is definitely a show you’ll want to see! I’ve seen the show twice this season and absolutely loved it! The audience participation segment was hysterical! And the Drunk Diva segment hilarious. This show is full of laughs and fun from start to finish!

Don’t miss Chi Chi and Joanna in ‘Dueling Drag Divas’ at The Palm Cabaret every Wednesday and Sunday nights at 9:30 pm and Feb 19th at 7:30 pm at The Palm Cabaret

The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at 508 Olas Altas in Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone. For information or tickets, go to www.thepalmcabaret.com.