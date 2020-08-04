REVIV Puerto Vallarta offers a boost to mental and physical health during the COVID-19 pandemic

During the recent pandemic of COVID-19, we have experienced distancing and isolation to try and keep contagion to a minimum. The pandemic has not only affected our work, school, and overall day-to-day life, but it has also has taken a toll on our health.

Feelings like anxiety, stress, frustration, and sometimes even fear has increased among many of us. All these emotional factors affect not only our mental, but physical health as well; resulting in sleeping disorders, mood swings, lack of interest, fatigue, loss or increase of appetite, and many other mental and behavioral changes.

Our schedules have been disturbed; with all the social restrictions a lot of people have lost track of time which has led to an abrupt impact in their metabolism. In addition, others aren’t able to keep a balanced diet, which results in vitamin and mineral deficiencies. For all these reasons, it’s vital to provide all the nutrients we need to keep our body balanced and healthy.

REVIV is a global leader in preventative health, wellness IV therapies, and vitamin injections with clinics in over 40 countries across six continents. One of the most recent centers opened here in Puerto Vallarta.

REVIV (https://revivme.mx/en) offers a variety of IV therapies and vitamin injections, each one with a specific focus. All our therapies are developed by certified REVIV physicians and pharmacists. We are constantly improving them to better suit our patients’ needs. The therapies are tested by independent laboratories for safety. All the ingredients are sourced from FDA approved facilities. The IV therapies contain only natural constituents such as electrolytes, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants.

The main advantage of getting intravenous infusion is that it introduces directly 100% of the vitamins and nutrients into your system. When taking vitamin supplements orally, our body only absorbs about 30% of the vitamins; you would have to ingest larger amounts more frequently to achieve the same concentration as an IV infusion or intramuscular injection. Ingesting large amounts of vitamins can upset your stomach and disturb the natural balance of the body.

At REVIV, the signature wellness IV Therapy is Megaboost (https://revivme.com/therapies/megaboost/), a vitamin infusion designed to help you maintain good health.

Megaboost strengthens your immune system, detoxifies the body, and gives you a boost of energy. Additionally, it can help reduce stress levels, as well as regulate sleep, appetite, and mood cycles.

This therapy is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that our body needs to keep healthy. Megaboost contains a high dose of Vitamin C, Complex B, Zinc, and Vitamin B12 to help bring your body back to balance.

Complex B and vitamin B12 are essential vitamins necessary for mental and emotional well- being, they play a role in producing brain chemicals that affect mood and other brain functions. There have been many studies and research about its relation to mood regulation and some mental disorders.

Some of the functions vitamins B has in our body are to produce neurotransmitters to help stabilize mood, sleep, and energy. They keep the nervous system healthy, boost memory and concentration, metabolize fats and carbohydrates, support the immune system during times of anxiety, convert nutrients in food into energy, and support adrenal function. It also plays a part in DNA production and repairs blood cell production.

B vitamins are water-soluble, meaning they can’t be stored in the body, so you need to get them through the foods you eat every day or supplements. They are found in meat, shellfish, fish, eggs, dairy, seeds, nuts, legumes, and fortified cereal.

Vitamin C is an essential vitamin that neutralizes toxins and free radicals that can damage our bodies; it also plays an important role in our immune system. Although known for its antioxidant properties, vitamin C also plays a part in important functions throughout the body. It is required for the synthesis of neurotransmitters like dopamine, noradrenaline, and serotonin. Vitamin C is also a cofactor for enzymes involved in the synthesis of carnitine, which is required for the generation of metabolic energy. Some studies have associated Vitamin C with mood improvement. The sources of this vitamin are in broccoli, citrus, kale, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, and many fruits.

Zinc is an essential mineral, it plays a key role in more than 1,000 proteins, including enzyme catalysis, cell signaling, DNA replication and transcription; thus, is essential for neural development. It is thought to be correlated with emotion, learning, and memory. It activates hormonal, neurotransmitter which modulates brain functions like appetite, sleep, neurogenesis, cognitive function, and mood. Studies have shown that adequate zinc intake may be effective for reducing anxiety and depression. Zinc can be found in red meat, nuts, beans, whole grains, vegetables, and yeast.

All these essential vitamins and minerals are key to keep our physical and mental health in balance.

When our oral intake of these elements is deficient, intravenous supplements offer an amazing, effective, and fast way to nourish the body with these essential nutrients.

Visiting a professional company like REVIV to get an IV infusion is a safe way to undergo the therapy. Safety is key in this kind of therapeutics.

At REVIV, we take medical safety extremely seriously. A medical screening is required before the therapy is prescribed by a certified doctor to make sure that the person is safe to proceed with the therapy. We perform an initial assessment including an examination and monitoring of vital signs.

REVIV has completed over 750,000 therapies worldwide without any severe or life-threatening adverse effects.

