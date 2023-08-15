Rising Violence Triggers Increased Internal Displacement in Mexico

August 15, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The crisis of internal displacement caused by violence continues to escalate in Mexico. Between January and June 2023, 26 events of mass displacement were registered across eight states - Chiapas, Chihuahua, Guerrero, Michoacán, Oaxaca, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas. This resulted in at least 7,710 individuals being affected, averaging one displacement event per week and 43 people displaced per day.

The data, released by the Mexican Commission for the Defense and Promotion of Human Rights (CMDPDH), shows a concerning upward trend. In the first semester of 2022, there were only 15 recorded . . .

