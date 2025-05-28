Rivera Fracture earthquakes: 12 tremors recorded off Jalisco coast in 24 hours

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — The Jalisco State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit (UEPCBJ) reported a spike in seismic activity off the state’s coast, recording 12 earthquakes along the Rivera Fracture in just 24 hours. Three quakes registered at or above magnitude 5.4, while the rest fell between magnitudes 4.3 and 5.4.

Most events struck late Tuesday and into early Wednesday at the northwest end of the Rivera Fracture, a right-lateral transform fault that runs parallel to the Jalisco coast. Seismometers placed by the Jalisco State Seismic Network (Resjal) detected three moderate shocks measuring . . .