Riviera Nayarit reaffirms its place in the Guía México Gastronómico 2020

For the fifth year in a row, three of Nayarit’s restaurants have been included on the 2020 list of 120 restaurants published by Culinaria Mexicana/S. Pellegrino y Nespresso in their Guía México Gastronómico, edited this year by Larousse Cocina.

The three restaurants that confirmed their status among the country’s best culinary establishments are The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort’s Carolina, Hotel Garza Canela’s El Delfín (San Blas), and Emiliano Comida y Vino in the capital of Tepic. Carolina is represented by chef Miguel Soltero, El Delfín is run by chef Betty Vázquez, and Emiliano Comida y Vino is helmed by chef Marco Valdivia.

The event recognizing the 120 Best Restaurants was held at The St. Regis Mexico City and hosted by Claudio Poblete Ritschel, managing director of Culinaria Mexicana. The gala dinner brought together the best of Mexico’s culinary industry: executive chefs and chef-owners of restaurants from around the country, who received a commemorative plaque in honor of their talent and contribution.

The guide recommended the country’s best restaurants, but as it’s not a ranking the restaurants are in strict alphabetical order. The establishments were chosen by a voting Editorial Board that qualified different aspects, including the quality of the cuisine and the service, the correct use of culinary techniques, the price-performance ratio, social responsibility (does the community integrate with the community), the involvement of the chefs in sustainable development of regional kitchens, and more.

This year the Board was comprised of 60 people, experts in culinary journalism, chronicling, investigation, production, and distribution.

New this year, the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau was invited to be a part of the voting Editorial Board for the 2020-2021 guide; the destination will also host the Voting Weekend from August 31 through September 2, 2020, according to Claudio Poblete.

Poblete also said the inclusion of the CVB and four culinary influencers increased the number of voters from 60 to 65.

The Guía México Gastronómico 2020 will print 65 thousand issues, is free, and is available at hotels, VIP waiting areas in the Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara airports, department stores, culinary schools, and the Ghandi and El Sótano bookstores. The virtual guide is available for download at www.larousse.com.mx.

The Banderas Bay Hotel and Motel Association and the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) congratulate the three Nayarit restaurants for their inclusion in the guide, which showcases the state’s gastronomy, one of the key components of the State Tourism Strategy.