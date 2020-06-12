Riviera Nayarit Receives World Travel & Tourism Council’s New Safe Travel Stamp

Riviera Nayarit has earned the Safe Travel Stamp developed by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) for adhering to all hygiene protocols in establishments to protect the health of visitors.

The Safe Travel Stamp is the WTTC’s newest distinction, which has the support of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and more than 200 corporate executives from leading companies in the tourism sector, to assure travelers of the high cleanliness and sanitation standards being upheld in Riviera Nayarit’s hotels, restaurants and other establishments.

“Still a hidden treasure surrounded by nature and frequented only by those in the know, Riviera Nayarit is the ideal destination to visit in this new era of travel,” said Marc Murphy, managing director for the Riviera Nayarit CVB. “Unlike other more popular and densely populated Mexican beach destinations, Riviera Nayarit is home to 17,951 hotel rooms, eight golf courses, four marinas, world-renowned gastronomy including over a dozen 4 and 5 AAA Diamond restaurants. The young destination is ranked one of the top five safest cities in Mexico and is home to highly-regarded hotel brands that are continuously upgrading their properties with the latest state-of-the-art technology and enhanced sanitation standards. Now with this significant seal from the WTTC, travelers can rest assured that Riviera Nayarit is a top option for an ideal escape that offers peace of mind in every way.

Renowned for its eclectic charm, luxurious hospitality and authentic appeal, Riviera Nayarit has earned global recognition as Mexico’s Pacific treasure. The young destination offers 192 miles of pristine Pacific coastline and is home to 23 colorful towns, ranging from surf meccas to family-friendly resort towns and a variety of picturesque fishing villages.

“Beyond its commitment to safe and sustainable tourism, which has been duly recognized by numerous world-renowned organizations, Riviera Nayarit is dignitary of its title as one of the most popular destinations in Mexico’s Pacific coast, offering unique travel experiences surrounded by its stunning beaches, pleasant weather, multifaceted gastronomy,” said Gloria Guevara Manzo, president and CEO of WTTC. “Riviera Nayarit has complied with our protocols and we are confident the destination is ready to safely reopen to the “new normal” of travel and tourism.”

Additionally, Riviera Nayarit has received numerous certifications and recognitions over the years that attest to the destination’s commitment to the environment and sustainable tourism, including: the Clean Tourism Destination certification granted by the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA); two certifications from EarthCheck, the world’s leading sustainability program for the travel and tourism industry; four blue-flag beach certifications, awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE); 10 certified Clean Beaches.

“Riviera Nayarit has always strived to raise the bar as it relates to best practices in tourism and sustainability,” said Jesus Carmona Jimenez, president of the Banderas Bay Hotel and Motel Association. “Today, this has become more important than ever before as we prepare to reopen and welcome back travelers from around the globe. We are proud to validate our cleanliness protocols and preparedness with the addition of the WTTC Safe Travels seal to our roster of accolades, which demonstrates our commitment to not only our visitors, but to our entire tourism and environmental ecosystem.”

Riviera Nayarit has fully complied with the protocols, which were developed following the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and in close collaboration with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Airports Council International (ACI) and the International Association of Cruise Lines (CLIA) to ensure the entire tourism sector is aligned.