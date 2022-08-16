Saks Fifth Avenue says goodbye to Mexico

The famous American luxury fashion chain, Saks Fifth Avenue, is leaving Mexico after the decision of Grupo Sanborns not to renew the contract with the company that owns the brand originally from New York.
According to Forbes magazine, Sanborns informed employees that the store located in Santa Fe will close in October of this year.
Likewise, they were informed that they will not lose their jobs, since a Sears store will open instead, replacing the New York brand.
Carlos Slim’s company decided not to renew the contract for the use of the brand, which represents an expense of 500,000 dollars per year, according to the agreement reached by Grupo Sanborns in 2006.
The famous luxury brand arrived in Mexico that year after an agreement with Grupo Sanborns for the use of brands for an initial term of 15 years with the option to renew for 10 years.
Saks Fifth Avenue currently has only one branch in Mexico, located in Santa Fe, which opened in 2007.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- United States and Canada issued travel alerts to 16 Mexican states The United States and Canada issued travel alerts to 16 Mexican states after organized crime groups have attacked civilians and burned vehicles in various cities in recent days. The United States government recommended its citizens not to travel to five states in the country, while for another 11 entities it advised them to reconsider travel…
- Low wages and high cost of living in Puerto Vallarta creates worker shortage Due to the labor shortage in the Puerto Vallarta tourism sector, Coparmex has asked its members to analyze the salaries they offer their workers because, despite the fact that several job fairs have been held, it has not been possible to cover the 9 thousand existing positions in this tourist destination. Juan Pablo Martínez Torres,…
- More terror in Mexico; Cartels in Baja California set fire to vehicles and buses One day after the violent day in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, and in the same week that similar events were reported in Jalisco and Guanajuato, the violence hit the state of Baja California in various regions of the municipalities of Tecate, Rosarito, Ensenada, Tijuana, and Mexicali. Through social networks, various users released images and videos where…
- Puerto Vallarta unaffected by recent violence in Jalisco The violent events in Jalisco, mainly in the city of Guadalajara and the State of Guanajuato have not affected the flow of tourists to Puerto Vallarta, assured the director of Municipal Tourism, José Ludwig Estrada Virgen. Questioned about this, the municipal official said that so far no actions have been taken for these violent events…
- Activists request UN formally declare Mexico is currently in an internal armed conflict Activists and civil organizations requested support from the United Nations Organization (UN) so that the situation of violent internal conflict in Mexico is recognized and immediate measures are taken. Activists such as Kenya Cuevas, founder of the House of Tiresias Dolls; Cecilia Patricia Flores, from Searching Mothers of Sonora; Renata Villarreal from Marea Verde, and…