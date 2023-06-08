San Blas Mayor Who Bragged About ‘Stealing a Little’ from the City is Arrested for Domestic Violence

The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Nayarit has announced the arrest of Hilario Ramírez Villanueva, known as Layín, the former mayor of San Blas. Ramirez was apprehended for alleged acts of violence against his ex-partner and for threatening a State Police officer.
Arrested in Xalisco Municipality
The former mayor, aged 55, was detained in the municipality of Xalisco. According to the security agency, the charges against him include damage to property, home invasion, and threats against a State Police officer.
In November 2022, Layín was sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of improper exercise of his duties, a conviction related to the sale of an airport in the municipality of San Blas. The sale resulted in the diversion of over 12 million pesos that were not recorded in the municipality’s accounts.
Previous Legal Troubles
In 2019, an arrest warrant was issued for the former mayor who was considered a fugitive from justice, although he managed to defend himself with amparo – a Mexican legal procedure to protect individuals’ constitutional rights.
Along with his sentence, the Prosecution Court of the Regional Center for Criminal Justice imposed a fine of 30 days of minimum wage. The Nayarit State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) had originally sought a 23-year sentence for the crimes of bribery, abuse of power, and damage to public finances, but these charges were dismissed by the judge.
The Superior Audit of Nayarit (ASEN) brought the case for the diversion of resources to the FGE after auditing the public accounts of 2016, revealing a significant deficit. Despite the financial irregularities, Layín avoided jail time through a settlement payment.
Controversial Figure
Ramírez Villanueva served as the mayor of San Blas from 2008 to 2011 under the National Action Party (PAN), and again from 2014 to 2017 as an independent. He was well-known for his flamboyant birthday celebrations and for making inappropriate advances towards women who danced with him. He also sold a piece of land from the municipal airport, which led to his 2022 arrest.
During his 2014 campaign, Layín gained notoriety for confessing that he “stole a little” from the city council. He ran for governor of Nayarit in 2017 but was unsuccessful. Since 2018, Layín had managed to avoid the public hearings to which he was summoned by providing medical certificates.
In June 2022, despite being sought by Mexican authorities and Interpol, Hilario Ramírez was seen in Tepic. The Nayarit Prosecutor’s Office announced that the search and capture had been suspended due to an amparo filed by the politician. This protection has now ended with his recent arrest for domestic violence and threatening a police officer.
Trending News on PVDN
- 10 Million Pesos Allocated for the Rehabilitation of Puerto Vallarta’s Iconic Los Muertos Pier PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, recently toured Los Muertos Pier to supervise the ongoing rehabilitation work. This project, undertaken by the Secretary of Infrastructure and Public Works (SIOP) of the State Government, has been backed with an investment of 10 million pesos. Los Muertos Pier is one…
- Expats Need to Be Honest, Mexico Isn’t Safe (Opinion) PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Can you name any country that is dubbed safe, despite weekly discoveries of over 100 bags filled with human remains scattered across its lands or where international criminal organizations have infiltrated local governments from city council to mayor, governor, local and state police, the military, and the presidency? The answer, astonishingly,…
- Puerto Vallarta International Film Festival Kicks Off in Style PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The 23rd edition of the Puerto Vallarta International Film Festival (FICPV) has officially opened with an illustrious gala at the Dr. Juan Luis Cifuentes Lemus Auditorium, located in the Centro Universitario de la Costa (CUCosta). The festival, running from June 8th to 11th, showcases a diverse selection of films and brings…
- Missing LGBTIQ Activist, Rubén Michel Castro Guízar, Found Dead in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A tragic ending to a mysterious disappearance, Rubén Michel Castro Guízar, a notable figure within the LGBTIQ and deaf communities of Puerto Vallarta, was found deceased on Monday. The grim discovery was made ten days after the 32-year-old's sudden disappearance following his participation in a local pride march. The deaf activist,…
- FBI Issue Warning to American Timeshare Owners in Mexico: $40 Million Lost to Scams in 2022 PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a recent revelation, the United States embassy in Mexico, in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has issued a warning to American timeshare owners in Mexico. The advisory focuses on an emerging scam targeting this demographic via unsolicited phone calls or emails intending to rent their properties. In…
- The Humble Origins of Puerto Vallarta: From Las Peñas to a Global Tourist Destination The Birthplace of Puerto Vallarta: Las Peñas Long before the town's transformation into a popular tourist destination, Puerto Vallarta, or as it was originally known, Las Peñas de Santa Maria de Guadalupe, began as a humble fishing village. Nestled between towering mountains and a sprawling sea, Las Peñas was home to only a handful of…
- Eight Call Center Employees Suspected in Cartel Scam Targeting Americans Confirmed Dead Eight young employees of a call center in Mexico were confirmed dead Tuesday, victims of a violent drug cartel involved in a real estate scam targeting Americans. The tragic news comes following reports from family members who had reported the youths missing after failing to return from work. A Grisly Discovery and the Unmasking of…
- Massive Infrastructure Rehabilitation Underway in Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta is making strides toward bettering the infrastructure of the city. Focused efforts on the rehabilitation of streets, rural roads, and the cleanup of ditches, grates, and sewers are enhancing the quality of life for Vallarta's residents. Crews from the Public Works Directorate have been actively…
- Puerto Vallarta Sees Post-Pandemic Tourism Surge with Over 3 Million Air Passengers PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a remarkable post-pandemic rebound, Puerto Vallarta has welcomed more than 3 million passengers by air this year, nearly half a million of whom arrived in May alone. Passenger Traffic on the Rise According to data from the Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), which manages the air terminal at this tourist…
- How Will El Niño Affect Mexico’s Weather? PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Mexico has been experiencing an intense heatwave and a significant decrease in rainfall over the past few days. With the mounting high temperatures and the prolonged dry spell, the question in everyone's mind is, "When will the rains arrive?" Among meteorological reports, one term has begun to gain prominence - "El…