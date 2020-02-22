Sayulita or San Pancho? Here’s all you need to know!

Sayulita or San Pancho? We hear this all the time! Today we want to share with you all you need to know to help you choose your next destination. Both micro-destinations are chock-full of incredible things, marvelous landscapes, and—above all—wonderful people.

Sayulita has positioned itself as the Mecca of surf, while San Pancho is called the capital of culture—each one has its own particular charm. What are YOU looking for?

The beaches of Sayulita welcome surfers and travelers all year round—they’re the ones in search of good waves, delicious food, and great camping. Here you’ll find tourists from every nationality under the sun.

San Pancho is known for encouraging culture and education among the locals in town. Among its initiatives are Entre Amigos (Among Friends) and the Circo de los Niños (Children’s Circus): together they put on a show every year that’s just as amazing as the best circus acts in the world. All money collected during the event goes towards promoting cultural programs.

Sayulita is picking up speed with hikers and mountain bikers—Cerro del Mono (Monkey Mountain) and Mal Paso beach are the two most popular hotspots for these sports.

San Pancho is known for the colorful murals that adorn its streets, which pay homage to its culture, inhabitants, and Huichol roots.

Sayulita offers visitors a unique combination of surfing and yoga. Here you’ll find boutique hotels that double as yoga retreats; they have packages almost year-round that combine both activities. You can also do that in San Pancho, but Sayulita has the biggest offer.

Sayulita’s Los Muertos beach is spectacular—you get to it by crossing through a cemetery. The colors are amazing, don’t miss it!

The beach at San Pancho is a little wilder so we recommend it for intermediate and advanced surfers. Paddle surfing is also popular here.

The food in Sayulita and San Pancho is delicious. And because tourists come here from all over the world, the diversity of its gastronomy is also very varied. However, we recommend you go to San Pancho and try the seven flavors of aguachile (marinated shrimp) in Las Palmas.

A huge number of tourists come for the Day of the Dead celebrations in Sayulita—the streets overflow with color during the traditional parade accompanied by mariachi music that snakes through the town and ends up at the cemetery. The decorations are incredible, and the fun is unforgettable.

The La Patrona Polo Club is located in San Pancho. The club offers a weekly brunch and polo demonstration, and throughout the year it hosts polo and show jumping tournaments that are a highlight for lovers of what’s known as “the sport of kings.”

Both San Pancho and Sayulita are very colorful, have tons of options for accommodations, places to eat, bars, and rental spots for surfboards. If you’re not sure which one to visit—why not go to both? We know you’ll have fun! Don’t forget to add the hashtag #rivieranayarit to your social media posts. We want to see you enjoying paradise!