PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico — The Seabourn Encore, a 210-meter-long cruise ship carrying hundreds of passengers, docked at Pier 1 in Puerto Vallarta this Sunday as part of a 43-day itinerary that will span two continents and visit 16 ports in seven countries. Arriving from Long Beach and greeted warmly by staff from Asipona Puerto Vallarta, the vessel’s next scheduled stop is Huatulco, in the state of Guerrero.