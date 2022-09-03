SEAPAL replacing water lines in 5 de Diciembre neighborhood to improve flow and decrease leaks

As part of the modernization project of the drinking water distribution infrastructure in Puerto Vallarta, SEAPAL carries out the work of replacing drinking water lines in various streets of the 5 de Diciembre neighborhood.

The pipe recalibration project will increase its diameter from 3 to 4 inches, to better serve the growth in demand for water service in the area, in addition to the modernization of the Hydraulic PVC material in substitution of Asbestos-Cement with more than 30 years of operation, to guarantee a longer lifespan.

The work includes the introduction of 847 linear meters in the streets of Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Belize, Private Puerto Rico, Mango, and Guayabo, in addition to the renovation of 52 house connections.

This will also resolve the high incidence of leaks on this line that affects the central area with cuts in service, a situation that has been a priority of attention in this and other points of Puerto Vallarta.

