SEAPAL replacing water lines in 5 de Diciembre neighborhood to improve flow and decrease leaks

As part of the modernization project of the drinking water distribution infrastructure in Puerto Vallarta, SEAPAL carries out the work of replacing drinking water lines in various streets of the 5 de Diciembre neighborhood.
The pipe recalibration project will increase its diameter from 3 to 4 inches, to better serve the growth in demand for water service in the area, in addition to the modernization of the Hydraulic PVC material in substitution of Asbestos-Cement with more than 30 years of operation, to guarantee a longer lifespan.
The work includes the introduction of 847 linear meters in the streets of Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Belize, Private Puerto Rico, Mango, and Guayabo, in addition to the renovation of 52 house connections.
This will also resolve the high incidence of leaks on this line that affects the central area with cuts in service, a situation that has been a priority of attention in this and other points of Puerto Vallarta.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Tropical Storm Javier forms off the coast of Jalisco, another storm developing on its heels Climate experts consider September to be the most active month of the Pacific hurricane season, and the first day of September did not disappoint. The beginning of the month for Mexico opens with Tropical Storm Javier and another on its heels, and possibly the most concerning for Puerto Vallarta if forecasts hold. As for Tropical…
- New tropical storm development could put Puerto Vallarta under warning by Tuesday During the 5-day forecast period, the low-pressure system in the Pacific is expected to become a tropical storm within the next 48- hours and will move parallel to the coasts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco, when a warning may need to be issued for Puerto Vallarta if the trajectory and current rate of strengthening…
- Five-year-old girl shot and killed by Mexican Army, according to family Mexico’s military and National Guard are increasingly taking over security in Mexico as the president moves towards the militarization of the country. However, those armed forces who are meant to protect the population are increasingly involved in kidnappings and killings of innocent people. The same situation appears to have occurred on Wednesday night in Nuevo…
- A dog on the runway stops all flights at Mexico City International Airport Landing and takeoff operations at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) were suspended for almost an hour on the night of this Friday, September 2, due to the presence of a dog on the runways. The first reports of the suspension of operations at the AICM occurred through social networks. Passengers posted complaints that their…
- Female fugitive from the US arrested by Jalisco police in Tonalá A foreign woman identified as Macalla Lee Knott, accused of crimes committed in the United States, was arrested in Tonalá by Jalisco state police. According to data from the Minnesota Department of Corrections, the 29-year-old woman had been a fugitive since June 3, 2020. She is charged with federal crimes for drug trafficking and allegedly…