SEAPAL Vallarta Completes Major Pipeline Repair Ahead of Schedule, Restores Water Service to Affected Neighborhoods

PUERTO VALLARTA—In an unexpected turn of good news for local residents, SEAPAL Vallarta announced the completion—earlier than anticipated—of urgent repair work on a primary water supply pipeline that has served the region for over 25 years. The damaged pipeline, which caused approximately 140 neighborhoods in the municipality to experience low water pressure or a complete loss of service since Monday, April 7, was brought back into operation in the early hours of Tuesday.
