Secretary of the Navy requests funds to build four tourist boat docks in Puerto Vallarta

The Secretary of the Navy (Semar) continues with its participation and support in the tourism sector. In the last milestone, it requested 70.5 million pesos from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit for the construction of a maritime terminal for tourist boats in Puerto Vallarta, which is intended to be used on a tourist route to Isla María Madre, and in the acquisition of specialized equipment for the containment and collection of sargassum in Quintana Roo.

57% of the resources will be allocated to the work that will be carried out in the National Port System Administration (Asipona) Puerto Vallarta, which includes: four docks to be able to offer eight new docking positions for pleasure boats and sport fishing with a length of 90 and up to 140 feet.

The maritime sector is one of the pillars of tourism development in Puerto Vallarta, especially due to the arrival of cruise ships and the different types of tours, water sports, sport fishing, and others that are offered.

The cruise ships and boats that visit the destination in the Mexican Pacific become promoters and dynamizers of the destination and the region, which are characterized by their attractions in terms of nature, climate, gastronomy, warmth, and quality of service. and attention given”, argued the dependency.

Regarding the equipment to contain and collect the sargassum, which has accumulated increasingly, the aim is to avoid environmental and image damage on the beaches of the Mexican Caribbean that could be reflected in the arrival of fewer tourist flows.

Among the problems that the massive arrival of sargassum implies are: reduction of light and oxygen in the sea, and the increase in the supply of nutrients that causes the proliferation of bacteria and algae, a situation that affects the reefs.

In addition, the bad smell produced by decomposition is a health risk that inhibits the arrival of national and foreign visitors.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN