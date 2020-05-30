Mexican Senator caught nude on cam during live virtual session to discuss economy

Senator Martha Lucía Mícher apologized this Friday after appearing partially nude during a virtual meeting with the leaders of the Upper House and Governor of Banco de México.

“Yesterday an unfortunate incident occurred during the appearance that the Governor of the Bank of Mexico (Alejandro Díaz de León) made virtually with colleagues and fellow senators, in which we discussed the economic situation in Mexico and the strategies to face to the ‘new normal’ in the coming months,” said Mícher in a statement.

“In one part of the session, without realizing it and while my computer camera was on, I changed my clothes showing my naked torso”

Mícher specified that she continued participating in the session without realizing her carelessness.

“Thanks to a call from Senators Alejandro Armenta Mier and Ovidio Peralta Suárez, I realized my mistake,” she explained. “I want to offer an apology to my colleagues and fellow legislators, to the governor of Banxico himself and to the media that was following the broadcast live,” she added.

As it is a formal parliamentary session, the senator explained, “everyone who participates in it must keep certain standards of respect and conduct to ensure that these virtual sessions can be conducted appropriately.”

“I have not mastered the new technological forms of remote communication, which has sometimes worked against me, as it did this time.”

Mícher pointed out that women do not have to be ashamed of their bodies, after being ridiculed throughout Thursday and Friday. “I am a 66-year-old woman who has breastfed four children, three of whom are responsible professionals today, and I am proud that my body has fed them,” she said.

“I am a woman who has been a warrior on the left for almost 40 years, and who has held various public positions for my firm commitment to defending the human rights of girls and women in this country; I am a woman who is not ashamed of her body, but loves and cares for it,” she said.