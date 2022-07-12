Seven out of ten COVID tests are positive in Mexico, highier than beginning of pandemic

The health authorities have confirmed that Mexico is in the fifth wave of COVID-19 infections, even having a higher positivity than the first peaks of cases at the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the National Epidemiological Surveillance System (Sinave) at the end of epidemiological week 25 of 2022, almost seven out of 10 COVID-19 detection tests that were carried out in the country were positive (66%).

In comparison, during the maximum peak of the first wave of infections, in week 27 of 2020, the positivity was 53% (at least half of the tests), while in the second wave the positivity was 45%, reported sinave.

In these little more than two years of the pandemic, the highest positivity has occurred in the fourth wave, where 68% of the virus detection tests that were carried out in week 3 of this year were positive.

Despite the fact that we are close to having a positivity almost equal to that registered at the beginning of this year, as specialists in the field have predicted, the severity and lethality of the virus have been less, for which a crisis similar to this is not expected as seen previously, nor in hospitalizations, nor in deaths.

For example, according to the infectologist and former influenza czar, Alejandro Macías, this is largely due to the fact that the population already has the protection of vaccines against this disease, which, although it does not prevent infections, it does help them to reduce the symptoms in case of contracting the virus.

He also pointed out that the rebound in this new wave is due to the fact that there are more variants of the virus that are “capable of escaping the immunity of those who have already been vaccinated or those who have already been infected,” but despite this, it is necessary to complete the vaccination to avoid a new crisis.

In the case of Jalisco, in recent months, COVID-19 infections have grown at least 15 times. While the Monday before the announcement of the removal of the face mask in Jalisco as a mandatory measure, 95 infections were registered, yesterday the Jalisco Ministry of Health reported 1,488 new cases.

Despite this, the state agency reported that no deaths associated with COVID-19 were recorded, nor were any deaths recorded on Sunday. Last Saturday only two deaths related to the virus were reported.

