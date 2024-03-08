Seventh Annual Puerto Vallarta Taco Fair Celebrates Mexican Cuisine

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta is gearing up to celebrate one of Mexico's most iconic and beloved dishes - the taco. Known for its rich culinary heritage, the city is set to host the seventh annual Puerto Vallarta Taco Fair on March 31, 2024, underscoring the taco's integral role as a living cultural symbol of Mexican cuisine.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.