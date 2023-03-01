Singing Sensation, Enrique de Allende scheduled to perform at Incanto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Mexican singing sensation, Enrique de Allende will offer 2 concerts in early March at Incanto Vallarta. On Wednesday, March 8th at 4 pm, “Enrique de Allende” will present a performance of English and Spanish favorites, accompanied by pianists Mark Hartman and Brett Rowe. On Thursday, March 9th at 4 pm, “Enrique de Allende with Media Luna” will feature incredible Latin rhythms and music. Media Luna’s accompaniment will feature acoustic guitar, flamenco, and Latin beats.

Born in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, Enrique de Allende has been singing and performing from an early age. His extraordinary vocals and heartfelt performances have been praised both here and abroad. Enrique’s musical training includes 7 years of lessons and coaching with the talented Seth Riggs, Erik Vitro, and others. Well-known music producer David Foster says of Enrique: “It’s the new Julio Iglesias, with a sweet but powerful voice.”

As a versatile artist, Enrique interprets a wide range of music from Operatic to Big Band to Traditional Mexican Romantic and Mariachi music.

Enrique also has a show at Vallarta’s historic “Corona Church” on March 16th, which is a fundraising concert for the renovation of The Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe (details to follow). Enrique has continued to donate 15% of all proceeds from his concerts to this project. Enrique de Allende has upcoming concerts in Ajijic, Guadalajara & San Miguel de Allende. He will be performing for a month in Europe this Summer and in Texas in the Fall. All this leads up to his debut show at Carnegie Hall, N.Y., N.Y. in the Fall.

Make sure to book your tickets to see one of Mexico’s most promising musical stars, Enrique de Allende, performing for 2 nights only at Incanto Vallarta. For tickets and information go to: www.incantovallarta.com.