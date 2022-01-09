Six hospitals in Jalisco reach 100% occupancy, including one in Vallarta

At least six hospitals in Jalisco that care for patients with COVID-19 symptoms are saturated at 100% of their capacity in general beds: the IMSS General Regional Hospital 46 Guadalajara, the Oblatos Hospital (Hes) from IMSS, the clinic 42 of the IMSS in Puerto Vallarta, the Regional Military Hospital of Guadalajara located in Ocotlán, as well as Hospital General de Occidente of the Ministry of Health.

According to the federal government website, where it reports on the general occupancy of general beds and those of Intensive Care in real-time, there are 86 hospitals throughout the country at full occupancy with patients hospitalized for some complication from the coronavirus.

Regarding beds with ventilators, there are two saturated hospitals in Jalisco: the 110 clinic of the IMSS and the Atotonilco El Alto Madre María Luisita de La Peña Navarro Community Hospital.

Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.Or if you would like to make a one-time donation to show support for independent news make a donation here.

In addition, in yellow, with more than half occupancy, there are also the Puerto Vallarta Naval Sanatorium (67%), IMSS Regional General Hospital 110 Oblates (57%), and Yahualica Regional Hospital (50%).

According to statistics from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), of the University of Washington, the peak of infections in Jalisco is estimated for the third week of January, but the peak of deaths would be in the third week of February.

According to data from Radar Jalisco, hospitalizations for coronavirus in Jalisco have increased 40% in one week. Until yesterday’s cut there were 210 patients in state hospitals for this disease. Yesterday an average of one positive case per minute was reached, since there were 1,510 infections reported in a single day.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN