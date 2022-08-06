Six new monkeypox cases in Jalisco; three with connections to Puerto Vallarta

Derived from the actions to strengthen the strategy of the State Epidemiological Surveillance System of the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ), as of this Friday, August 5, six new cases of monkeypox have been identified; with which 28 confirmed cases are accumulated in the State.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox is considered a low lethality disease. Of the people confirmed in Jalisco, to date 18 have already completed their isolation period and 10 continue with active status. On the other hand, there are 44 people being monitored due to possible exposure, all without symptoms.

In the 125 municipalities of the state, the protocol is maintained to provide orientation, and attention and remain on alert in all medical units of the health sector; in constant communication for the reference and confirmation of probable cases.

The six new cases were confirmed by the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference “Dr. Manuel Martínez Báez” (InDRE).

NEW CONFIRMED CASES

1- 30-year-old male patient, resident of the municipality of Tlaquepaque. As a history of risk, he refers to contact with people who traveled abroad. He began with symptoms on July 25 and later presented pustule-like lesions on various parts of his body. He went to the clinic where they took samples that were sent to the InDRE, which confirmed positive for smallpox on August 4.

2- 29-year-old male patient, resident of the municipality of Tlaquepaque. He presented macule-type lesions on the face, chest, back, legs, and arms. On July 26 he went for attention, samples were taken to send to the InDRE that confirmed monkeypox this Friday, August 5.

3- 23-year-old male patient, of Colombian nationality, with temporary residence in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta. He began with symptoms on July 21 with lesions in various areas of the body, he went for care and sample collection, which the InDRE confirmed positive for monkeypox on August 2.

4- 46-year-old male patient, resident of the municipality of Guadalajara. He began with symptoms on July 28 with lesions in the corner of his mouth and later in various parts of the body. He went to the medical unit for attention, samples were taken that the InDRE confirmed positive for monkeypox on August 2.

5- 33-year-old male patient, resident of the municipality of Puerto Vallarta. He began with symptoms on July 13 in the genital region and extremities. He appears in consultation, samples were taken that the InDRE confirms positive for monkeypox this Friday, August 5.

6- 27-year-old male patient, resident of the municipality of Guadalajara. As a history of risk, he mentions living with foreigners and a trip to Puerto Vallarta in the last week. He began on July 25 with swollen glands, papules, and vesicles on the face, arms, armpits, and abdomen. He goes to consultation on August 2, samples were taken that the InDRE confirms positive for monkeypox this Friday, August 5.

The SSJ reiterates that in all active cases, the epidemiological investigation and contact investigation actions continue.

