Six terabytes of information hacked from Mexico’s Secretary of National Defense

On Thursday, it was revealed that a group calling itself “Guacamayas” hacked the computer system of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) in Mexico and revealed confidential information dating from 2016 to 2022.

In his LatinUs newscast, journalist Carlos Loret de Mola revealed that it is “the extraction of six terabytes of information, which implies the disclosure of national security documents, emails addressed to the Secretary of Defense.”

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not view the hack with great importance, as he assured that “he who owes nothing, fears nothing”, however important information was disclosed in the leak this week, and only a small portion of the information has been released, meaning Mexico will probably experience a slow drip of document leaks over the coming weeks.

The hack revealed that the President of Mexico is in poor health, and in January of this year, an Army ambulance went to Palenque, Chiapas to transfer President López Obrador to CDMX, where he was diagnosed with “high-risk unstable anguine”, just a week later, he announced that he had been infected, again, from COVID-19.

Not only that, the documents presented showed that the Mexican President had an appointment with his private cardiologist in the period from January 4 to 20.

Today López Obrador confirmed that what was revealed after the hack is true, and indeed, he suffers from gout and hypothyroidism and is at high risk for a heart attack.

According to the leaked information, the Sedena has a special report on the failed operation of October 2019, when the military detained Ovidio Guzmán, but he was released moments later by order of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Ovidio Guzmán López (born 29 March 1990), commonly known as “El Ratón” or “El Nuevo Ratón” (“The Mouse” or “The New Mouse”), is a Mexican drug lord and high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel, a criminal group based in Sinaloa. He is the son of infamous drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, once considered Mexico’s most-wanted drug lord and the world’s most-wanted criminal.

The official version of the failed capture of López mentioned eight people killed by the failed operation at that time in Culiacán, however, according to the Sedena report that was hacked, there were nine killed.

On March 30, 2020, five months after the president of Mexico ordered the release of Ovidio Guzmán, he met with the mother of El Chapo, the grandmother of Ovidio Guzmán, on a dirt road in Badiraguato, Sinaloa — a town known as the birthplace of the Sinaloa drug cartel. The meeting wasn’t scheduled but the president of Mexico extended a warm welcome to the matriarch of the world’s most known criminal gang.

“Don’t get out. I salute you. Yes, I got your letter. Yes, yes, I got your letter,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tells the elderly woman inside the vehicle.

Lack of security in Mexico’s airports

The documents detailed that there is a lack of personnel in the country’s customs. For example, in Terminal 2 of the Cancun Airport, Sedena accepts that it is optimal to have 56 elements, however, there are only 14, and there are even schedules where there are only three soldiers.

On June 22, the head of Semar, Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, sent a letter to General Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, where they show their differences regarding security at the Mexico City International Airport. That letter was part of the hacked documents.

This is the first installment released from the hack carried out by the “Guacamayas” group so in the coming days they are sure to give more details.

