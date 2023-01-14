Smoking ban on beaches begins on January 15, 2023

A smoking ban on beaches and parks, and anywhere that children gather will go into effect on Sunday, January 15, 2023, throughout Mexico. It is yet to be seen if, or how, the smoking ban on beaches in Puerto Vallarta will be enforced, although it will be illegal by federal law. Mexico typically struggles with the enforcement of laws.

Also with the decree that amends, adds, and repeals various provisions of the Regulations of the General Law for Tobacco Control, different commercial establishments must stop displaying, directly or indirectly, advertising and products made with tobacco.

This reform indicates that points of sale such as convenience stores and establishments such as Oxxo or supermarkets are prohibited from placing advertising for cigarettes.

In addition, restaurants and bars will be prohibited from offering smoking sections. Hotels are ordered to stop offering smoking rooms, where available. All public venues where shows are performed and stadiums will also be included in the nationwide smoking ban.

Leaders of the Private Initiative (IP) anticipated this week that they will file an injunction to stop the regulation of tobacco since it damages competitiveness and the business sector.

The Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin) explained that the measure ignores the rights of consumers and businessmen.

For this reason, the businessmen agreed that the regulation is another sign of a lack of legal uncertainty and a violation of the rights and freedoms of companies and individuals, since tobacco is a totally legal product in Mexico and its trade should not be stigmatized.

