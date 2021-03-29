Sordid Lives’ Jason Dottley Opens One-Man Show, and more at Incanto

Jason Dottley is a busy actor most notably known for his starring role as ‘Ty’ in Logo television’s Sordid Lives: The Series, a spin-off of the wildly successful comedy and cult-classic film by producer Del Shores. He debuts his new one-man show ‘Life On The Gay List’ and spills the tea on being the poster boy for gay marriage, gay divorce, and dating when you’re over 39. He’ll also share entertaining stories about his celebrity encounters with Lance Bass (NSYNC), Olivia Newton-John, Rue McClanahan (The Golden Girls), Designing Women’s Delta Burke, and many more. Opening April 2 at 8pm in the theatre (25% capacity). Tickets now on sale at IncantoVallarta.com

NYC cabaret entertainer Seth Sikes returns for a limited engagement and once again will join legendary drag personality Gouda Gabor, aka the ‘Big Cheese’, and Greater Tuna’s matriarch Aunt Pearl host in their popular weekly music and comedy variety show, Cheese & Crackers, accompanied by Derek Carkner at the piano. All shows on Mondays at 7:30pm in the piano bar. Special guests weekly. He will also present one solo performance singing the hits of Judy Garland on Thursday, April 8 at 7:30pm in the piano bar. Tickets available online IncantoVallarta.com.

Mexico’s popular and versatile crooner Enrique de Allende returns with Jair Cabrera of Media Luna and Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Delgado of Moruno on Wednesday, Mar. 31 at 3pm featuring Spanish guitars, Flamenco Opera, and more. On Thursday, Apr. 8 at 3pm he again joins Francesca Bavaro (aka Effie Passero) for contemporary and classic hits, standards, and opera. He will also be a Special Guest in ‘Cheese & Crackers’ on Monday. Mar. 29 at 7:30pm. Reserve early!

Kimberly LaRue’s ‘Rendezvous’ features the MIA Dancers with vocalists Hal Bonta and Alison Lo singing many of your favorite songs. Kim is a New York City-based dance professional choreographer, educator, and part-time resident of Vallarta. She is also the founder and artistic director of the Bridge for Dance in Manhattan. Special guests will also join. Thursdays at 7:30pm in the piano bar (No show Apr. 8).

Singer-songwriter and American Idol finalist Effie Passero sings originals and covers of standards, pop, and show-tune favorites. She also sings opera with her incredible vocal range and welcomes some special guests on Fridays at 7:30pm. Ticketed show.

Three Tenors Vallarta features the vocal talents of Freddy Otelo from Venezuela, Armando Chakam from Colima, Mexico, and Pedro Islas from Mexico City. They perform exquisite interpretations of many familiar contemporary and operatic ballads in English, Spanish, and Italian in the style of Il Divo and Il Volo. Saturdays at 7:30pm in the piano bar. Limited indoor and outdoor seating is available. Reserve early.

Singer Alison Lo sings pop, standards, Disney, Broadway, and more with Bing Young at the piano. Now playing on Mon., Wed., Fri., at 9:30pm. Reservations are recommended online IncantoVallarta.com

Pianist Hermes Crutze plays selections from The Great American Songbook, Broadway show tunes, and jazz favorites Mon.-Thurs. 11am-2pm on the outdoor riverside terrace.

Brunch with Media Luna. San Miguel de Allende brothers Jair and Caleb Cabrera, founding members of the popular band, play acoustic Spanish guitars featuring instrumental originals and covers. Fri., Sat., Sun. on the riverside terrace open-air stage 11am-1pm. Delicious brunch selections and a full bar are available. Reserve early for limited seating.

The piano bar has limited seating inside and more outside seating on the upper riverside terrace. Reservations are recommended for all shows and now you can reserve your favorite outdoor or indoor table online, whether or not the event is ticketed, at their website IncantoVallarta.com. The shows are also streamed via Facebook LIVE – Incanto Vallarta. No cover charge unless otherwise noted. A two-item minimum is suggested for non-ticketed shows.

Bob Bruneau plays familiar favorites at the piano, shares many fun personal stories of his music career, and welcomes special guest vocalists on Mondays at 5pm. Sing along to your requests!

Singer David Jay presents ‘An American in Paradise’ and sings Broadway, standards, and show tunes accompanied by pianist Bing Young. Tuesdays at 5pm. Final shows before he leaves for the season! Singer Gene Berube will join Bing beginning Apr. 6.

Singer-songwriter, Lenar Noriega sings spicy Cuban rhythms and ballads, originals & covers, and dances sexy salsa on Tuesdays at 7:30pm, accompanied by pianist Fernando Uribe.

Pianist Dennis Crow plays a variety of favorites. His extensive repertoire has something for everyone. Send him your requests and sing along. Tuesdays at 9:30pm.

Acoustic guitarist and singer Leo Kay plays ballads and traditional Mexican boleros on Wednesdays at 5pm. Arrive early for Happy Hour 2×1 4-5pm.

Vocalist Diego Guerrero presents ‘Songs of Romance’ accompanied by Derek Carkner at the piano featuring classic and contemporary ballads in English and Spanish. They will also welcome some special guests. Wednesdays at 7:30pm.

Jean-Guy ‘Jay-Gee’ Comeau, presents ‘Essentially Romantico’ featuring new music each week including boleros, light classics and jazz, and popular Latin/French favorites. Thursdays at 5pm.

Eva and Mau present an acoustic show based on two guitars and two voices playing well-known pop-rock covers in English and Spanish. Thursdays at 9:30pm.

The Joan Houston Show is on Fridays at 5pm with Bob Bruneau at the piano. Joan sings your favorites from The Great American Songbook in her unique and popular style.

Singer-songwriter and American Idol finalist, Effie Passero plays an eclectic blend of originals and covers including ballads, show tunes, and opera. Fridays at 7:30pm. Online tickets available here IncantoVallarta.com

Bingo with Pearl is held on Saturdays at 4pm. Lots of laughs and win local gift certificates, show tickets, and more! She’ll also welcome some special guests. Now held on the outdoor upper riverside terrace with fresh-air Rio Cuale breezes. Proceeds benefit local organizations.

Popular local entertainer Tonny Kenneth presents ‘A Night In Hollywood’ featuring movie-themed music from all decades, accompanied by pianist Derek Carkner. Saturdays at 9:30pm. Reserve for limited seating inside or on the outdoor riverside terrace.

Pianist Derek Carkner plays standards, pop, show tunes, and more on Sundays at 5pm. He will welcome some special guests to join him around the piano.

Open Mic is on Sundays at 7:30pm hosted by Tracy Parks and frequent special guest host Derek Carkner. Sing, play an instrument, tell a story… the stage is yours. Safe distancing is in place and the microphones are sanitized thoroughly after each performer.

For more information and online tickets visit IncantoVallarta.com. Current hours: 9am-11pm daily. Breakfast with live piano music (11am-2pm) is served on the riverside terrace 9am until 4pm Mon.-Thurs. Casual evening dining 4pm-11pm. Happy Hour features two-for-one house cocktails, margaritas, and domestic beers, plus two-for-one show tickets for select current shows 4pm-5pm. Incanto has all Health and Safety guidelines in place. New windows in the piano bar open to the cool, fresh-air breezes of the Rio Cuale.