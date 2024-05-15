State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit of Jalisco Prepares for 2024 Hurricane Season

As the hurricane season looms over the Mexican Pacific, the State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit of Jalisco (UEPCJ) has announced robust preparations to ensure the safety and well-being of the state's inhabitants.

Anticipating the potential formation of between 15 to 18 cyclones throughout the season, projections indicate that 8 to 9 of these could escalate into tropical storms, with 4 to 5 potentially evolving into category 1 or 2 hurricanes. Furthermore, 3 to 4 systems could intensify to categories 3, 4, or 5 hurricanes, posing significant challenges to the region.