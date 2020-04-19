Stay at Home orders become mandatory in Jalisco; public force will be used

The Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, announced this Sunday that social isolation measures will be mandatory throughout the state and if they are not followed there will be sanctions.

“Today I call the people of Jalisco to act responsibly, to stay at home, to fulfill their civic obligation. The message is clear, for the good of all, zero tolerance .”

Through his social networks, the state governor expressed his concern about the high fatality rate in Mexico from the coronavirus. For this reason, he indicated that “the public force will have the task of enforcing stay at home.” Since, according to the governor, “It is not fair that those who are abiding by these measures pay for those who do not.”

Alfaro said that the results of the voluntary isolation measures in recent weeks have been below expectations, which could respond to the vacation period or religious holidays, however, the president pointed out that this did not justify what happened. “We have all seen the streets with more cars, the public spaces with more people, the city with more movement, the roads with unconscious vacationers.”

The Jalisco governor mentioned that the provisions are the same as those defined from the beginning of the contingency, however, as of Monday they will be mandatory and that whoever does not comply with them will be sanctioned “I insist: everyone’s life is at stake”, he said.

The measures that must be addressed are: going outside only when strictly necessary, the population considered at risk (older adults, people with hypertension or diabetes, people with symptoms of respiratory diseases) should remain inside their homes.

In addition, only the economic activities defined as essential may operate, there may be no events, meetings or congregations of more than 50 people, the use of public spaces, sports communities, municipal squares and gardens, cultural facilities and community centers is prohibited, finally, healthy distance measures must be followed at all times.

The state government pointed out that the only additional measure that will have to be taken is to use masks, at all times, when leaving the house, for all people in the Guadalajara metro area. This, based on studies that demonstrate its effectiveness.

The health security measures will be in force until May 17, 2020 , and their validity can be extended if necessary.

He explained that the details of the sanctions will be published later in the Official State Newspaper and that the municipal authorities will be in charge of monitoring the mandatory compliance with the isolation. Violators can be subject to arrest for 36 hours and fines.