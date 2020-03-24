Stuck at home due to COVID-19? Vallarta Institute of Culture offers free online workshops

Local artists, cultural managers and creators will offer various activities and free online workshops through the project “My home, our culture”, from the Vallarta Institute of Culture (IVC), as an incentive to promote active and recreational permanence at home in the face of the current health contingency.

Starting on Wednesday, March 25, the general public will be able to access content created especially by artists from their own spaces, in order to encourage creative thinking, promote individual artistic skills and provide virtual accompaniment.

“My house, our culture” includes various types of free online activities, according to the following calendar: Wednesday, March 25, Dramatic Reading by the theater director, Alberto Javier Sosa López; Friday, March 27, poetry reading by Juan Manuel Azuara, a novel author.

“Yoga at home” with the instructor Lupita Basulto, will be held on Monday, March 30, graphic designer and communicator Mariana Galindo will offer the free ‘branding’ talk aimed at “Find your voice” entrepreneurs.

On Friday, April 3, interpreter and composer Anais Belloso Peña, will transmit a live musical presentation with the most select of her repertoire; And on Wednesday, April 8, the director of La Central Casa Creativa, Fá Mora, will give a live workshop on creativity.

The librarian María Fabiola Mantecón, will join in the morning with narration of children’s stories aloud and will teach daily craft sessions for the little ones. In addition, the original Canal del Puerto series “Tanto cuento” will be available, with entertaining short stories and video legends by local storytellers, such as: Jenny, Mimox, Chepetín, among others.

The project “My house, our culture” arose as an opportunity, in the face of the current health contingency, to generate quality and purposeful content through institutional social networks, the IVC and Canal del Puerto, while offering an incentive to all those artists, creators and cultural managers in the city who are willing to share their talent with our community, reported the director of the IVC, Marina de los Santos Álvarez.

All content and live broadcasts will be available from 6:00 p.m. through the new website (cultura.puertovallarta.gob.mx) and the institutional social networks of the Government of Puerto Vallarta and the IVC on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@IVCultura).

De los Santos Álvarez invited the local artistic community with interest in joining this project, to send their detailed proposal to the email: [email protected] The activity must be carried out online in its entirety and, in the case of free workshops or tutorials, offer the possibility of making a live broadcast from their own homes.