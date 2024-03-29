Swift Action by Local Authorities Prevents Tragedy for Five Snorkelers in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a commendable display of prompt response and expertise, Civil Protection authorities in Jalisco successfully rescued five tourists caught in a dangerous current at Mismaloya beach, Puerto Vallarta. The incident, which could have escalated into a major tragedy, was mitigated thanks to the swift action of the local lifeguards, earning them high praise from officials and the community alike.
