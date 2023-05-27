Tactical Groups Are Added to the Streets and Beaches of Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - As a component of the safety strategies initiated at the Citizen Security Police Station, members from the Tactical Operations Group (GOT) have been bolstering street patrols all over Puerto Vallarta.

Following directives from Commissioner Rigoberto Flores Parra and Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, these officers ensure a visible and protective presence in both the tourist sectors and shopping centers.

These policing initiatives are set to continue, featuring random patrols in varying sectors of the city. The primary aim is to lower crime and further enhance the safety of everyone who resides in or visits our vibrant and thriving beach destination.