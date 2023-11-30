Target Coming to Mexico? Speculations Rise Over Target’s Potential Expansion into Mexico

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Recent developments have stirred discussions about the American retail giant Target potentially entering the Mexican market, which could reshape the retail landscape dominated by Walmart and Costco. The speculation was ignited following the discovery of job listings for production and distribution managers on LinkedIn, as reported by Mexico Business News. This has led to widespread conjecture regarding Target's possible establishment in Mexico.

Since its inception in Minnesota in 1962, Target has grown to become a major player in the American retail sector, boasting 948 stores across the United States. Its diverse product range . . .

