The Riviera Nayarit sweeps the 2020 Travvy Awards

Mexico’s Pacific Treasure keeps raking in the accolades thanks to the focused promotional efforts by the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). This tourist destination shone brightly at the sixth edition of the Travvy Awards, taking home four gold statues and one silver, with the CVB awarded as “Best Tourism Office in Mexico.”

The Travvy Awards acknowledge the best and the brightest in the tourism industry. After six years, they have garnered a reputation as the “Oscars of the Travel Industry,” recognizing the top providers, destinations, tech providers, and attractions, all chosen by those who know them best: the travel agents.

The awards were handed out during an event on Wednesday, February 12, organized by Northstar Travel Group and sponsored by travel insurance provider Allianz.

The categories the Riviera Nayarit was nominated and took home a statue for were:

Best Tourism Office-Mexico (Riviera Nayarit CVB)| Gold

Best Luxury Destination-Mexico | Gold

Best Honeymoon Destination-Mexico | Gold

Best Wedding Destination-Mexico | Gold

Best Culinary Destination-Mexico | Silver

According to Jesús Carmona Jiménez, president of the Banderas Bay Hotel and Motel Association (AHMBB), these awards are a result of the promotional efforts and concrete actions undertaken by the CVB to position the destination in the international markets.

“Receiving a Travvy award is a great honor in the travel industry—this achievement came about thanks to the hard work we have done to position ourselves as a luxury destination. There’s no doubt the Government of the State of Nayarit through its Secretary of Tourism, Ana Cecilia Llanos Guzmán, has been key to this success; we have been working in unison and this is the result of that great synergy.”

Over 290 awards were handed out during this year’s ceremony. The winning destinations, hotels and resorts, cruise lines, and tour operators all offer top-notch experiences, which is why this acknowledgment is so important to the Riviera Nayarit.